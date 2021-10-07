Big four bank complaints drop

The number of consumer complaints received in relation to the big four banks has fallen over the last financial year, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) said.

Complaints about Westpac, ANZ, NAB and Commonwealth Bank fell 7% out of the total 70,510 received in 2020/21, coming in at 17,593 of the total 42,261 bank complaints.

The top five complaints received were due to unauthorised transactions, service quality, default listing, failing to respond to request for assistance and incorrect fees or costs. Over half were resolved at the registration and referral stage.

Further to this, seven of the 10 firms with the highest complaints had fewer disputes raised against them.

AFCA's analysis also found that 56% of all complaints were resolved in under two months and 90% were resolved under six months.

"This result demonstrates that AFCA is achieving its purpose in being faster and cheaper for consumers and firms compared to an alternative such as a court or tribunal," AFCA chief executive David Locke said.

"We also saw that over 70% of cases were resolved in the early stages of AFCA's process with an agreement being reached between the complainant and firm or an outcome in favour of the complainant, without the need to progress the case to an ombudsman for a formal decision."

Locke said this figure showed firms are willing to work with AFCA and their customers to resolve the issues early on.

"We also saw that when a complaint does progress to a formal decision from ombudsman or adjudicator, it was most likely to be decided in the firm's favour," Locke said.

On more than 200 occasions in 2020/21 AFCA used its powers to refuse to continue considering a complaint because of a representative's conduct. AFCA works directly with the complainant when this occurs.