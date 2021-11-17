BetaShares hires from Suncorp

ETF provider BetaShares has hired a director of responsible investments from Suncorp.

Greg Liddell has been appointed director of responsible investments at BetaShares, a newly created role.

Liddell joins from Suncorp, where he was executive manager, investment sustainability and responsible for the development and implementation of Suncorp's responsible investment policy.

Prior to his time at Suncorp, Liddell held roles at the Centre for International Financial Research, the Investor Group on Climate Change, Russell Investments and QIC.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg to BetaShares. Greg is a well-regarded and deeply experienced financial services executive and joins us at an exciting time for the business," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"Responsible investing is an area of significant importance for us, and Greg's expertise will allow us to continue to consolidate our leadership position as well as extend our involvement in the area."

Liddell added that he looks forward to focusing on responsible investments at BetaShares as the popularity of ESG investing continues to grow.

"I'm excited to join BetaShares at such an important time for responsible investment," he said.

"BetaShares has established itself as the market leader as more and more investors show a preference for investments that are consistent with the principles of sustainability. I'm looking forward to putting my experience and skills to work in serving BetaShares' clients."