Balanced portfolios to reap rewards in 2024: UBS

Balanced portfolios to reap rewards in 2024: UBSBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 9 JAN 2024 12:48PM
Read more: UBS, Daniel J Scansaroli, Solita Marcelli
According to UBS' latest Family Office Quarterly Report, investors who keep a diversified multi-asset portfolio as a core investment strategy are most likely to successfully protect and grow real wealth over the year.
The report, written by UBS chief investment officer, Americas Solita Marcelli and UBS head of portfolio strategy and UBS Wealth Way Solutions, Americas Daniel J Scansaroli, says slower global growth rates, higher government debt, deglobalisation and a focus on digitisation is likely to shift growth further into private sectors.
"Structural shifts by private fund sponsors have improved access to private markets and decreased operational burdens with the proliferation of perpetual capital funds," the report said.
"We expect that investors who shift from the traditional 60-40 stock-bond portfolio to a 40-30-30 stock-bond-alternatives, with a diversified mix of private equity, private credit, and real assets could increase annual returns 80-100 basis per year with 50-75 basis points less volatility."
This significant increase in portfolio efficiency can drive additional long-term wealth creation, with a smoother ride, it added.
When it comes to stock picking, Marcelli and Scansaroli said they expect some of the highest returns over the decade ahead to come from companies that can harness innovative technologies to grow markets, dislodge incumbents, or slash costs.
Those "leaders from disruption" are likely to be in technology, energy, and healthcare, they said.
The report stated investors are also seeing attractive opportunities to acquire stakes in companies from existing private equity investors who are seeking an early exit from the market.
"Secondaries historically have had a discount of 5% net asset value (NAV), but following an institutional overallocation and need for liquidity, NAV discounts have remained near 15%," it said.
"Lastly, despite expectations of slower growth and rates settling higher than before COVID, private credit fundamentals remain attractive."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Stake names new chief executive
Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day
Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest
Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER