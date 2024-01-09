Newspaper icon
Investment

Balanced portfolios to reap rewards in 2024: UBS

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 9 JAN 2024   12:48PM

According to UBS' latest Family Office Quarterly Report, investors who keep a diversified multi-asset portfolio as a core investment strategy are most likely to successfully protect and grow real wealth over the year.

The report, written by UBS chief investment officer, Americas Solita Marcelli and UBS head of portfolio strategy and UBS Wealth Way Solutions, Americas Daniel J Scansaroli, says slower global growth rates, higher government debt, deglobalisation and a focus on digitisation is likely to shift growth further into private sectors.

"Structural shifts by private fund sponsors have improved access to private markets and decreased operational burdens with the proliferation of perpetual capital funds," the report said.

"We expect that investors who shift from the traditional 60-40 stock-bond portfolio to a 40-30-30 stock-bond-alternatives, with a diversified mix of private equity, private credit, and real assets could increase annual returns 80-100 basis per year with 50-75 basis points less volatility."

This significant increase in portfolio efficiency can drive additional long-term wealth creation, with a smoother ride, it added.

When it comes to stock picking, Marcelli and Scansaroli said they expect some of the highest returns over the decade ahead to come from companies that can harness innovative technologies to grow markets, dislodge incumbents, or slash costs.

Those "leaders from disruption" are likely to be in technology, energy, and healthcare, they said.

The report stated investors are also seeing attractive opportunities to acquire stakes in companies from existing private equity investors who are seeking an early exit from the market.

"Secondaries historically have had a discount of 5% net asset value (NAV), but following an institutional overallocation and need for liquidity, NAV discounts have remained near 15%," it said.

"Lastly, despite expectations of slower growth and rates settling higher than before COVID, private credit fundamentals remain attractive."

Read more: UBSDaniel J ScansaroliSolita Marcelli
