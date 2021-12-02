NEWS
Regulatory

Backlash after 'unprecedented' ASIC action against Westpac

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 DEC 2021   12:18PM

An industry group for independent financial advisers and lawyers have come out criticising Westpac over the six cases brought against it by ASIC.

Slater and Gordon Lawyers is calling on Westpac to 'walk the talk', after Westpac's chief executive Peter King said the bank remains committed to remediating past issues.

The settlement for the six ASIC cased did not include an ASIC penalty proceeding commenced in April this year over mis-selling of consumer credit insurance.

Slater and Gordon practice group leader Andrew Paull said if the bank was 'walking the talk' they would remediate the victims of what Paull refers to as junk insurance.

"Customers who trusted the big banks were ripped off and continue to be out of pocket despite a Royal Commission and numerous ASIC investigations which found Westpac's behaviour was reprehensible," Paull said.

"In terms of junk insurance many people who purchased these insurance products had disabilities, were unemployed, or were critically ill, and therefore not eligible to claim against the insurance products. Others were simply led to believe the insurance they bought was free, or mandatory. Neither was the case."

Paull added that in Slater and Gordon's experience: "Westpac would rather litigate and do everything they can to avoid remediating customers."

Meanwhile, the Association of Independently Owned Finance Professionals (AIOFP) has written to parliamentarians lobbying for them to reconsider the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) in light of these Westpac cases.

"Westpac, the largest donor with a former executive running Treasury, are again in the 'pop' gun for ripping off consumers," AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston said.

"Why 'pop gun'? As with all other ASIC actions against banks, no person is ever banned [they run and hide in another department], ASIC get a headline, bank shareholders pay the fine and behaviour does not change."

Johnston and the AIOFP are of the view that such misconduct in financial services will not change unless ASIC regulates banking in a similar fashion to the financial advice sector and implements bans for individuals.

"This charade will not be eliminated until ASIC actually charges a bank person and either bans or jails them. On this occasion it was 'only' $80 million lifted from consumers," Johnston said.

"Meanwhile [if] an adviser gets their compliance wrong they are publicly humiliated, banned and commercially destroyed."

In an unprecedented move, ASIC commenced six civil penalty proceedings against Westpac for widespread compliance failures on November 30.

The six matters filed related to charging fees to deceased customers; distributing duplicate insurance policies and seeking premiums from customers without a policy; charging superannuation members insurance premiums that included a commission despite them being banned; inadequate fee disclosure across its now defunct advice licensees; continuing to charge fees on deregistered company accounts; and selling on credit card and flexi-loan debt with incorrect interest rates.

Westpac reached an agreement with ASIC to resolve all six matters, has admitted the allegations in each of the proceedings and will remediate approximately $80 million to customers.

Westpac and ASIC jointly submitted agreed proposed penalties for each proceeding, totalling $113 million.

Read more: ASICWestpacAIOFPAndrew PaullPeter Johnston
