NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aware Super leads on climate action: IGCC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 13 JAN 2022   12:31PM

Aware Super's commitment to tackling climate change has been showcased in a global initiative that aims to accelerate the transition a net zero world.

The $150 billion superannuation fund was lauded for leading the industry, thanks to its Climate Change Portfolio Transition Plan (CCPTP).

The initiative is an example of how an asset owner is managing climate change risk and transitioning its portfolio to a low-carbon economy while delivering long term, sustainable returns.

This is according to the Investor Group on Climate Change, which placed Aware in a list of global asset owners leading the charge when it comes to solving the climate crisis.

Aware incorporates portfolio-wide short, medium and long-term targets, advocates for a just transition, stronger policy and regulatory support, and outlines an effective long-term engagement program to reach net zero by 2050 and aligning to a 1.5 degree scenario, IGCC said.

The CCPT, an 80-page plan, sets out the science and road map on how the fund can transition and make net zero goals a reality with the backing of the trustee board.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

"Aware Super knew to successfully implement its climate strategy, buy in at all levels of management and team was vital - and the extensive research produced to back the plan meant Aware Super was able to secure the trust of the Aware Super board, Investment Committee and importantly, the investment team, who have a direct impact on achieving Aware Super's climate action targets," IGCC said.

Asset owners' best practices were highlighted in IGCC's newly launched Investor Agenda.

The list includes UniSuper and IFM Investors. Among the global investors are Allianz, CalSTRS, Mirae Asset Global Investment, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

The majority of the superannuation sector is not taking its environment, social and governance responsibilities seriously, research shows.

Rainmaker found that the "power hitters" in the ESG space include Australian Ethical, Cbus, AustralianSuper, Aware Super, HESTA, Active Super and UniSuper.

Yet too many are not transparent with their ESG initiatives or are waiting for the regulator to step in.

Read more: Aware SuperIGCCCCPTUniSuperAllianzAustralian EthicalAustralianSuperCalSTRSCbusHESTAMirae Asset Global InvestmentSumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Best-performing default funds revealed
HESTA leads trustee board diversity
What you read in 2021
Future Super hires operations chief
AMP Capital snaps up malls in $760m deal
Cbus to launch new investment options
Media Super apologises for major calculator error
EISS Super finds merger partner in Cbus
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises
Cbus strengthens in-house investment team

Editor's Choice

Cbus to launch new investment options

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
The $67 billion super fund for the building and construction industries will launch new investment options as it remains focussed on growing to $150 billion.

PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Asset managers and superannuation funds will ramp up their digital advice offerings in 2022 as the reality of financial advisers exiting sets in.

Tough quarter for Pendal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Pendal Group has endured a disappointing quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.