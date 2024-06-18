Average super balances fall

Taxation statistics for the 2021-22 financial year revealed the average superannuation balance fell from $170,000 in 2020-21 to $164,000.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) released its annual taxation statistics report, showing the total tax revenue collected by the ATO was $530.1 billion for the 2021-22 financial year.

Of that, 50.3% came from individual income tax ($266.7 billion), 24.2% from companies ($128.1 billion), 14.3% from GST ($76 billion), 5.5% from super funds (29.1 billion), 4.3% from excise ($22.6 billion) and 1.5% from other taxes ($7.5 billion).

The average superannuation account balance decreased from $170,000 in 2020-21 to $164,000 in 2021-22, and the median account balance decreased from around $60,000 to just under $58,000.

Net capital gains reported by individuals rose from $36 billion in 2020-21 to $51 billion in 2021-22.

In total, the biggest tax liabilities were from the mining industry (33% of company net tax), followed by financial and insurance services (23.2%).

Yet again, surgeons were the highest paid occupation with 4170 individuals reporting an average taxable income of $460,000.

Those in the finance profession also made the top 10 list, along with those in the legal sector.

The top 10 highest paid occupations were:

Surgeon - $460,356 Anesthetist - $431,193 Financial dealer - $373,733 Internal medicine specialist - $340,729 Psychiatrist - $276,545 Other medical practitioners - $255,754 Mining engineer - $214,365 Judicial or other legal professionals - $204,934 Chief executive or managing director - $197,720 Financial investment advisor or manager - $185,834

The postcode with the highest average taxable income ($354,308) was 2028, which covers Double Bay in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

The top 10 postcodes with the highest taxable income were: