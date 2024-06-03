Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Australians selling assets over seeking help: ASIC

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 JUN 2024   12:12PM

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) released new research which sheds light on the financial hardship faced by Australians.

The research found that 47% of Australian adults with debt, the equivalent of 5.8 million people, have struggled to make repayments in the last 12 months. The top reasons for this included cost of living pressures, reduced income, and unexpected expenses.

Despite struggling to make repayments, three in 10 Australians (30%) said they wouldn't seek a hardship assistance arrangement from their bank or lender.

In fact, Australians said they would rather sell their belongings and assets (42%) or get a second job (40%) before applying for financial hardship assistance.

"For many Australians, the path to seeking help feels daunting, confusing, and challenging. It is concerning that people would rather sell their personal belongings or get a second job rather than seek financial hardship assistance," ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said.

"Customers in hardship are entitled under the law to request assistance. These findings should be top of mind for lenders when supporting Australians in financial hardship."

Kirkland said the message needs to get through to those experiencing financial stress that banks or lenders have a responsibility to support customers.

"If you are worried about being able to make your repayments, you're entitled to ask your bank or lender for help," he said.

"If you aren't happy with your bank or lender's response, make a complaint and, if that doesn't resolve the issue, contact the Australian Financial Complaints Authority."

ASIC said lack of awareness and emotional barriers were holding Australians back from asking for help when they need it.

More than half (55%) said they were not aware that they were entitled to ask their bank or lender for financial hardship assistance and just one in five (20%) of those surveyed said they had ever sought financial hardship assistance.

The research found Millennials (54%) were the most likely to be affected by financial hardship in the next 12 months, which was far more likely than their older generation counterparts.

Around 39% of Gen X and 31% of Baby Boomers reported they expected to experience financial hardship.

In addition, over a third of Millennials (40%), Gen Z (35%), and Gen X (34%) said they had experienced financial hardship in the past 12 months, which was far more than their Baby Boomer counterparts (19%).

Millennials who had personal loans/debts were also more likely to say they would have trouble making repayments in the next 12 months (52% compared to 32% of Gen X and 34% of Baby Boomers).

Read more: ASICAlan KirklandAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA to expel Dixon Advisory
ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling
ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'
Forged documents see former adviser banned
ASIC suspends AFSL for six managed investment schemes
Former Queensland adviser struck off permanently
Former director sentenced to seven years in prison
ASIC places stop orders on Trademax Australia
Former Life Plan FP adviser cops ban
ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance

Editor's Choice

Super Members Council appoints inaugural chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The Super Members Council (SMC) will soon welcome Ann Sherry as its first chair.

Generation Development Group to take over Lonsec

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Lonsec Holdings will have a new parent company as Generation Development Group (GDG) is due to acquire the remaining stake in the research and ratings house.

Equip Super names chief experience officer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Equip Super appointed its inaugural chief experience officer (CXO), previously at legalsuper.

APRA warns entities on adequacy of backup systems

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
APRA has reminded its regulated entities of the need to remain vigilant when it comes to cyber resilience, identifying the use of data backups as a weak spot.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach