Australians selling assets over seeking help: ASIC

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) released new research which sheds light on the financial hardship faced by Australians.

The research found that 47% of Australian adults with debt, the equivalent of 5.8 million people, have struggled to make repayments in the last 12 months. The top reasons for this included cost of living pressures, reduced income, and unexpected expenses.

Despite struggling to make repayments, three in 10 Australians (30%) said they wouldn't seek a hardship assistance arrangement from their bank or lender.

In fact, Australians said they would rather sell their belongings and assets (42%) or get a second job (40%) before applying for financial hardship assistance.

"For many Australians, the path to seeking help feels daunting, confusing, and challenging. It is concerning that people would rather sell their personal belongings or get a second job rather than seek financial hardship assistance," ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said.

"Customers in hardship are entitled under the law to request assistance. These findings should be top of mind for lenders when supporting Australians in financial hardship."

Kirkland said the message needs to get through to those experiencing financial stress that banks or lenders have a responsibility to support customers.

"If you are worried about being able to make your repayments, you're entitled to ask your bank or lender for help," he said.

"If you aren't happy with your bank or lender's response, make a complaint and, if that doesn't resolve the issue, contact the Australian Financial Complaints Authority."

ASIC said lack of awareness and emotional barriers were holding Australians back from asking for help when they need it.

More than half (55%) said they were not aware that they were entitled to ask their bank or lender for financial hardship assistance and just one in five (20%) of those surveyed said they had ever sought financial hardship assistance.

The research found Millennials (54%) were the most likely to be affected by financial hardship in the next 12 months, which was far more likely than their older generation counterparts.

Around 39% of Gen X and 31% of Baby Boomers reported they expected to experience financial hardship.

In addition, over a third of Millennials (40%), Gen Z (35%), and Gen X (34%) said they had experienced financial hardship in the past 12 months, which was far more than their Baby Boomer counterparts (19%).

Millennials who had personal loans/debts were also more likely to say they would have trouble making repayments in the next 12 months (52% compared to 32% of Gen X and 34% of Baby Boomers).