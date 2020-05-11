NEWS
Executive Appointments
Australian Unity hires from QIC
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:00PM

Australian Unity has appointed a portfolio manager for its new healthcare investment initiative.

Victor Windeyer has been appointed portfolio manager to lead the development of a new healthcare investment focussed initiative within the funds management business.

Windeyer joins from QIC where he was responsible for originating QIC Global Infrastructure's first major investment in the healthcare sector.

Prior to that, he spent eight years at Citigroup where he led the Australian healthcare equities research team.

Windeyer also has experience within the sector he covers, having held a research and development role at Cochlear and senior roles at Ventractor and Vision Systems as well as being general manager and chief operating officer of medical device company Sunshine Heart.

"Spanning more than 25 years' in the healthcare industry, Victor has a unique blend of industry and financial expertise," Australian Unity executive general manager Geraldine Barlow said.

"His deep knowledge and extensive global network will be particularly beneficial in combination with Australian Unity's unique footprint in the health, aged care and retirement  as we seek to grow our investment footprint in Australia's healthcare sector."

Australian Unity said the new investment initiative will strategically invest with the long term objective of addressing the key issues facing Australia's health and ageing sectors including the ageing population, chronic disease and the increasing need for social infrastructure.

Read more: Australian UnityVictor WindeyerQIC Global InfrastructureCitigroupGeraldine BarlowSunshine HeartVentractorVision Systems
