NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
SMSF
ATO targets SMSF fraud
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 22 FEB 2021   12:25PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is focusing attention on new SMSFs registrations after identifying illegal release of super.

Speaking at the SMSFA National Conference assistant commissioner Justin Micale said results of its 'secure front door program' showed new registrations increased by 7% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Of these, around 220 were picked up by risk models which resulted in several of the funds being deemed too high risk and stopped from registering.

"This resulted in an estimated $126 million in retirement savings being stopped from being rolled out of an APRA regulated account and rolled into an SMSF where potentially it could have been illegally accessed," Micale said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"We know illegal early release can come about as a result of promoters providing blatantly wrong information to potential trustees."

Micale reiterated that the ATO is working with other regulators and federal agencies to identify and take firm action against this type of activity.

In addition, another aspect of the 'secure front door program' is to protect against identity fraud.

"In the SMSF system, identity fraud can involve the use of stolen identities to fraudulently set up a new fund so that it can receive payments and rollovers from genuine APRA or SMSF accounts," Micale explained.

The ATO identified 18 stolen identities being used to establish 12 SMSFs worth around $2 million in super in the first six months of the financial year.

Micale said it is critical for advisers to safeguard client details and alert the ATO of any breaches and thoroughly check the identity of any new clients before establishing an SMSF.

"Finally, pay close attention to ATO issued alerts/notifications advising of changes to the SMSF account," he said.

"If you or your clients are not aware of the reasons for these changes take immediate action and contact us."

Read more: Australian Taxation OfficeJustin MicaleSMSFA National Conference
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO releases finding from super survey
Crackdown on ERS scams continues
Foreign investors face tip offs
ATO backs SMSFs as strong retirement choice
SMSFs dump $30bn in shares
Off-platform assets consume advisers' time
ATO prepares for end of ERS
Public servants caught in SG bungle
Crackdown on SAN misuse continues
Ask and you shall receive
Editor's Choice
Countdown to FASEA exam deadline
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has issued a reminder to financial advisers that their time to sit and pass the exam is ticking by.
Fund manager hires distribution director
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
A boutique fund manager has welcomed a director of business development to a newly created role.
Seek launches investments arm
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:58AM
Seek's founder and long-time chief executive Andrew Bassat is transitioning into a new role within the company as the chief executive of its new venture, Seek Investments.
HUB24 lifts inflows, profit flat
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:46AM
The platform provider recorded a significant jump in platform inflows and funds under management while profit remained flat, according to its half-year results.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something aLriAZc7