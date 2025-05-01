Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

ASX admits CHESS tech staff 'stretched'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 1 MAY 2025   12:33PM

The ASX has completed a resourcing and capability review for CHESS, after an outage occurred in late December 2024 which saw a "technical issue" on the CHESS Batch Settlement that disrupted and delayed several days' trade settlements.

This outage was the final straw in several delays and issues with the CHESS replacement which has caused regulators to call for change.

Now, the ASX has revealed several key findings from the review, which has been submitted to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).

The review found that while there are sufficient resources to support the ongoing maintenance and day-to-day operation of CHESS, there is a growing workload on operational and technology teams to support increasing levels of demand following the settlement incident, including post-incident work and the related regulatory actions.

The review concluded that while the overall size of the CHESS technical support teams are sufficient for the business-as-usual operational demands of CHESS and build and change activities, the relevant teams are "stretched in the event of a multi-day incident".

"To address the findings, the ASX has committed to a series of actions that will form part of its plan to further strengthen its resourcing arrangements for the maintenance and support of CHESS," the ASX said.

The ASX said it plans to expand the current internal capacity of CHESS to support increased post-incident workload.

"This includes identifying resources required to alleviate the demand on engineering team members faced with increased non-technical tasks, thus creating additional bandwidth for the engineers," it said.

Additionally, it plans to extend existing third-party support arrangements to aid the current increased workload and any future capacity requirements.

"This is to ensure timely access to suitable technology resources and skills which is an important part of current CHESS workforce planning particularly during times of peak workloads or during incidents," it said.

Lastly, the ASX said it is committed to improving the ways of working to support multi-day incidents, including round-the-clock incident resolution teams when managing times of incidents or abnormally high workloads.

The ASX said it would further review the current CHESS resourcing following the delivery of new CHESS Release 1.

The new CHESS system will be implemented in two stages with Release 1 - the delivery of clearing services - targeted for March or April 2026.

Release 2 - the delivery of the subregister and settlement services - is targeted for 2029.

Read more: CHESSASXASICReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AUSIEX to acquire FIIG Securities
ASIC tiptoes around private markets intervention
Platinum mulls L1 Capital merger
Datt Capital sets in motion Koonenberry Gold board spill
ASX launches review into shareholder approvals
Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey
Global X to launch AI infrastructure ETF
ClearBridge launches three active ETFs
First Sentier to enter Australian ETF market
Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year

Editor's Choice

SS&C scores another super mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:50PM
SS&C continues to take its share of Australia's superannuation sector, scoring another administration mandate.

GROW Inc. names new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The super administrator welcomed its recruit this week, replacing inaugural chief and co-founder Matthew Keeley.

AUSIEX to acquire FIIG Securities

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The fixed income trading business will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSIEX by the end of June 2025.

Clime awarded $183m mandate from US firm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:36PM
Clime Investment Management has been awarded a mandate for a pending US domiciled public offer fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media