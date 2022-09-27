ASIC updates remediation rules

The corporate regular has refreshed guidance on remediation activities, as it reveals close to $2 billion in redress remains unpaid.

Over the past six years, ASIC has overseen at least $5.6 billion in remediation for an estimated seven million consumers for failures identified across the financial system. A further $1.6 billion is yet to be paid to about 2.7 million consumers.

ASIC has updated its Regulatory Guide 277 (RG 277) following two years of public consultation with both consumer and industry stakeholders. The updated guide provides a clear direction on remediations and is underpinned by licensees' legal obligation to operate efficiently, honestly and fairly, the regulator said.

Specifically, the updated RG 277 clarifies the nine principles for conducting a remediation, provides 28 examples to assist in the practical application of the guide, introduces guidance on the use of assumptions, updates product specific guidance on possible monetary and non-monetary remedies, updates guidance on the use of a low value compensation threshold and payment channels, and presents guidance on what to do if a consumer cannot be contacted or paid.

It also helps licensees understand how remediation interacts with other obligations, like internal dispute resolution.

"Our guidance puts the onus on industry to get on with fair and timely remediations - returning the money they owe to wronged consumers," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"Licensees must do better at identifying and remediating problems earlier to avoid the costly lag and drag of remediation."

Going forward, while ASIC may need to intervene in some isolated cases, it cannot and should not oversee remediations for consumers to receive fair and timely outcomes, Chester said.

In addition to RG 277, ASIC has released an updated version of Making it right: How to run a consumer centred remediation, a best practice guide for licensees to consider when designing and executing remediation programs.

Chester said: "The release of our expanded guidance, along with the updated Making it right field guide, delivers licensees all they need to achieve the right remediation outcomes on their own."