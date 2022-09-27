Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC updates remediation rules

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 27 SEP 2022   12:28PM

The corporate regular has refreshed guidance on remediation activities, as it reveals close to $2 billion in redress remains unpaid.

Over the past six years, ASIC has overseen at least $5.6 billion in remediation for an estimated seven million consumers for failures identified across the financial system. A further $1.6 billion is yet to be paid to about 2.7 million consumers.

ASIC has updated its Regulatory Guide 277 (RG 277) following two years of public consultation with both consumer and industry stakeholders. The updated guide provides a clear direction on remediations and is underpinned by licensees' legal obligation to operate efficiently, honestly and fairly, the regulator said.

Specifically, the updated RG 277 clarifies the nine principles for conducting a remediation, provides 28 examples to assist in the practical application of the guide, introduces guidance on the use of assumptions, updates product specific guidance on possible monetary and non-monetary remedies, updates guidance on the use of a low value compensation threshold and payment channels, and presents guidance on what to do if a consumer cannot be contacted or paid.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

It also helps licensees understand how remediation interacts with other obligations, like internal dispute resolution.

"Our guidance puts the onus on industry to get on with fair and timely remediations - returning the money they owe to wronged consumers," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"Licensees must do better at identifying and remediating problems earlier to avoid the costly lag and drag of remediation."

Going forward, while ASIC may need to intervene in some isolated cases, it cannot and should not oversee remediations for consumers to receive fair and timely outcomes, Chester said.

In addition to RG 277, ASIC has released an updated version of Making it right: How to run a consumer centred remediation, a best practice guide for licensees to consider when designing and executing remediation programs.

Chester said: "The release of our expanded guidance, along with the updated Making it right field guide, delivers licensees all they need to achieve the right remediation outcomes on their own."

Read more: ASICKaren ChesterRegulatory Guide
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC concerns see 18 funds update advertising materials
ASIC extends binary options ban
Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC
No surprise advice industry fears ASIC: Panel
A year of change: Phil Anderson
AMP cops $14.5m penalty over fees for no service
Research explores advice industry's maturation
Former financial adviser pleads guilty
Dixon Advisory pays $7m for poor advice
Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer

Editor's Choice

KPMG proposes tax offset, reform to boost gender equality

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:15PM
KPMG has proposed a Carers' Income Tax Offset (CARITO) as part of a wider effort to properly value time dedicated to unpaid work.

CALI progressing well: Mu

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has said a full board will be announced soon, with appointments already made.

BlackRock strengthens APAC team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
The global investment giant is welcoming a head of corporate strategy and development and a head of product to the regional leadership team.

ASIC updates remediation rules

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
The corporate regular has refreshed guidance on remediation activities, as it reveals close to $2 billion in redress remains unpaid.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.