ASIC to improve default insurance

An ASIC investigation found group insurance cover is poorly designed and disclosed to members who are being defaulted into occupational categories with limited data.

After looking at the practices of super funds, ASIC found a high proportion of members are generally defaulted in the highest-risk occupation category and end up paying high premiums.

On average, members categorised in the highest-risk occupation pay almost double than those in the lowest-risk category. In five out of 20 cases, the price difference was between three and four times.

In terms of disclosure practices, many used opaque labels like 'standard' or 'general' and failed to include the relative cost of premiums in different categories.

ASIC assessed what assumptions trustees made about members and how they determined that the default was appropriate for their membership.

There was "significant variation in the sophistication of trustees' assumptions" and factors into consideration when designing default categories, ASIC said, adding that there are vast areas of improvements.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press warned that trustees "may be contravening their legal obligations if they fail to ensure that insurance premiums charged to members are based on appropriate statistical assumptions."

"While a high-risk occupational default may be appropriate in some circumstances, trustees need to be able to justify their default settings based on their membership base."

In 2018, ASIC raised many of these concerns in Report 591 Insurance in superannuation.

Using Australian Bureau of Statistics data, ASIC highlighted the fact that more than half of the workforce is employed in primarily administrative or office-based work (i.e. lower risk, white-collar work).

"In those funds not targeted to high-risk occupations, it is plausible that many members may be paying too much for their insurance if substantially more than 50% of the membership is in the high-risk occupational category by default," ASIC said at the time.