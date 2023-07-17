ASIC to host CHESS replacement roundtable

ASIC has agreed to host a roundtable to discuss the ASX's CHESS replacement project, attended by industry participants of the bourse's choosing.

ASIC proposed the group be independently chaired and "advise on significant strategic clearing and settlement issues relating to cash equities trading in Australian markets with a focus on CHESS replacement."

The roundtable is expected to be hosted in August and chaired by ASIC chair Joe Longo, who will be joined by ASIC commissioner Danielle Press and incoming Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock.

ASIC's initiative follows longstanding industry concerns over the adequacy of ASX's stakeholder engagement and governance, including concern with the ASX's management of intragroup conflicts of interest.

"ASX's effective engagement with industry is an urgent issue that must be resolved in order for the overall project to get back on track," Longo said.

"The establishment of an appropriate stakeholder advisory group for cash equity clearing and settlement matters is critical to the restoration of confidence in ASX's decision-making and culture."

More than 12 industry leaders have been invited to attend the roundtable, drawn from different stakeholder sectors and fields of expertise.

Longo said it is vital that ASX gets its stakeholder engagement on the CHESS replacement right.

"Ultimately all parties, including ASX, will need to be committed to genuine collaboration and consultation and to the success of an advisory body," he said.

"The industry now has the opportunity to be part of that solution, and it is in the national interest to do so."

On June 29, ASX provided an update on the solution option assessment process currently underway.

Earlier in the month, the ASX laid out its five-year plan to restore stakeholders' trust, with chief executive Helen Lofthouse saying the plan rests on four pillars: one ASX, great fundamentals, customer driven, and digital by design.