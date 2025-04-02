ASIC tiptoes around private markets intervention

ASIC chair Joe Longo is keeping all options open before the corporate watchdog is forced to intervene in the private markets, he told the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) this morning.

Longo said ASIC is prepared to engage with industry bodies, such as ACSI, rather than directly intervene in the growing private markets sector that until recently has flown under any regulator's radar.

"Or is there a role for the state to pull levers to say, 'we need to be standardising that approach to valuations, or we need to be raising expectations on some element of corporate governance?'," he said.

"From my perspective, ASIC's role [is] how can we help make the system work better? And to my mind, we can't really do that, and this really goes to the heart of the public-private markets paper we published a few weeks ago. We really can't be a player on that question unless we know what's going on and are open minded and prepared to engage."

The focus on private markets regulation has been heightened with the drop in public listings over the last few years.

Since the global pandemic, IPOs experienced a drastic net decline - the lowest in over a decade.

In 2021, there were 210 new listings that excluded LICs. However, this dropped to 94 in 2022, followed by 38 in 2023 and 28 in 2024, according to the ASX. Furthermore, 400 companies delisted between 1990 and 2024.

"Listings on our public markets have been in decline for some time, so we need to understand more about whether that's a problem or not. In the private markets, we're seeing increasing levels of investment by people particularly [by] superannuation funds. We need to understand what's going on in the private markets in Australia with that growing investment," he said.

The question he has been "grappling" with now is: do private markets need regulatory intervention? Pressing concerns for Longo are the need for transparency and the "data deficit" in private markets.

"When I think about regulation, I'm not talking about more rules. I'm talking about levers. Some of them can be led by organisations like ACSI, as to what the best practice is. But I think the question of regulatory complexity and what's happened in private-public markets has a real link there. I've got no desire to re-regulate more than we have at the moment. It's a big subject," he said.

Super funds, which have shown growing demand for private assets, are facing pronounced concentration risks given that they already dominate the ASX.

Longo acknowledged that the ASX has "topped out" for super funds.

Between one quarter and one third of the ASX comes from superannuation money, he said.

"I would expect, I think, that superannuation funds are doing the right thing looking at alternative investments," he said, noting that the need for investments in infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) is "huge."

"We all have an interest in orderly, efficient, fair markets. Whether they are deemed private or public, because that leads to confidence in investment, and it builds confidence in the system. It's that systemic result that I'm looking for," he said.