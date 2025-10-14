ASIC targets funds over 'disappointing' retiree communications

ASIC has slammed superannuation trustees for poor retirement communications practices, finding that many funds are missing opportunities to engage with members throughout retirement and provide more meaningful support.

ASIC's review, Report 818 From superficial to super engaged: Better practices for trustee retirement communications, found some trustees offer one-size-fits-all retirement communications aimed primarily at pre-retirees.

As a result, ASIC said it is concerned many Australians may not have the information they need to make confident and informed decisions about retirement.

In addition, the review identified a lack of urgency in improving retirement communications among superannuation trustees collectively responsible for millions of members.

"Over 1.5 million members are in the retirement phase now, collectively holding approximately $575 billion in superannuation assets, and more than 2.5 million Australians will enter retirement over the coming decade," ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said.

"It is important now more than ever for superannuation trustees to focus their attention on providing meaningful, and timely retirement communications to their members that can meet their needs.

"Moreover, members entering retirement typically hold larger balances, require more tailored solutions and expect high-touch support. Trustees that can meet these needs stand to unlock powerful commercial outcomes: stronger member retention, deeper engagement, and scalable growth."

The review observed good and poor practices from 12 participants, including: Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust, Aware Super, Brighter Super, BT Funds Management, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, HESTA, Hostplus, Legalsuper, Nulis Nominees, Rest, UniSuper, and Vanguard Super.

ASIC's review found little evidence of trustees tailoring their messaging and delivery methods to meet the diverse needs and preferences of their member base, including those already in the retirement phase.

Constant said despite the retirement income covenant obligations commencing over three years ago on 1 July 2022, some trustees are yet to address gaps identified by ASIC and APRA.

"The clear message we are sending to super trustees is a one-size-fits-all communications approach won't work for all member groups as it may not provide the quality of information customers need to make confident and informed decisions about retirement," Constant said.

"Trustees have developed significantly fewer communications targeted at retired members. Most of these targeted communications were more relevant to members in the lead up to, or in early stages of retirement, which given the size of the retirement wave already breaking, is a real missed opportunity."

Constant also slammed trustees for overlooking First Nations and vulnerable members.

The review found that none of the participating trustees developed retirement communications tailored for First Nations members, and only two of 12 were proactively engaging with First Nations communities to improve their retirement communications.

Additionally, ASIC observed that trustees' processes for identifying vulnerable and culturally and linguistically diverse members were "inadequate and, in some cases, non-existent".

"It was disappointing to see the retirement communications practices of participating trustees largely overlooked the specific needs of First Nations members, vulnerable members and culturally and linguistically diverse members," Constant said.

"None of the trustees we reviewed developed specific retirement communications for vulnerable members."

Constant said effective data and research capabilities were "critical" in producing meaningful insights for driving strong member engagement and removing barriers for vulnerable groups.

"Some trustees demonstrated how individual retirement communications were tailored to some of these groups and others demonstrated innovative approaches to member engagement, like offering webinars, in-person seminars, TV programs, and radio and social media content," she said.

"However, we saw little evidence of wider processes in place to identify vulnerable groups and adequately support them with tailored retirement communications."

Constant added it was concerning that one third of trustees did not have a formal process that considered member feedback.

"Super trustees cannot understand member needs if they do not have processes in place for identifying specific challenges faced by diverse groups, particularly the most vulnerable among us," she said.

"Ultimately, our review found that trustees with robust governance, strong data and research capabilities and effective benchmarking are delivering better communications, and in turn supporting better retirement outcomes for their customers."

In response to the findings, ASIC has urged trustees to carefully consider the calls to action and better practice case studies to identify and address "blind spots" in their retirement communications.

ASIC said trustees must focus on informing members about retirement, rather than prioritising product promotion and member retention, and develop retirement communications that are better tailored to member needs.

The review found that retirement communications provided "little substantiative information" about retirement-related topics.

"Trustees should carefully consider how to balance product promotion with their obligation under the covenant to help members achieve and balance their retirement objectives, through communications which inform members about retirement topics," the review said.

Trustees have also been urged to better tailor retirement communications to the diverse needs and preferences of member groups approaching, and in retirement, and ensure retirement communications are accessible to culturally and linguistically diverse members and members with a disability.

In addition, trustees must adequately resource governance structures to execute the retirement income strategy and communications strategy, with appropriate oversight by executive and management-level staff.

Lastly, ASIC urged trustees to strengthen oversight of external service providers that develop and deliver retirement communications to ensure the communications meet quality, compliance and strategic expectations.

ASIC said it is committed to working alongside APRA to hold super trustees to account for compliance with their covenant obligations. The regulator said it will publish results from the latest joint Retirement 'Pulse Check' later this year.