Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC takes aim at super, private markets

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 15 SEP 2025   12:26PM

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant says that three years into the Retirement Income Covenant, things are "not where we'd hoped to be".

Speaking at a FINSIA event on Friday, Constant said there is still room to improve the ways super trustees serve their members in retirement.

"A recent pulse check with APRA found that one in five trustees can't track the success of their assistance to members in balancing the objectives of the covenant," she said.

Constant said the regulator is preparing to complete a review of member communications targeting retirement, which will be ASIC's first standalone thematic review since the implementation of the covenant.

"We'll use the findings of this review, as well as insights from the latest covenant 'pulse check' with APRA to inform further work in this area," Constant said.

"Now with more than 100,000 Australians retiring each year, super funds need to do better."

Constant added that ASIC has a multi-year project underway to drive a step-change in the way trustees deliver member services.

She said the next phase of its member services work will test how trustees are using complaints data to identify and address systemic issues.

"This review is a useful reminder to all our regulated entities that complaints data is a valuable tool to identify and address systemic underperformance - we expect you to use it," she said.

"We'll also be checking in with trustees to see what progress they have made to improve their claims handling processes."

In addition to issuing trustees another warning, Constant also flagged concerns the regulator has around capital markets.

Constant said the decline in public market listings, coupled with a 160% increase over the past decade in assets under management in private markets, is a cause for concern.

"Super funds of course are directing investment to private markets as that sector continues to grow in size and dominance," Constant said.

"The value of APRA-regulated funds is actually broadly equal now to the market capitalisation of the ASX itself."

Constant referred to the discussion paper ASIC released in February, saying the regulator had received around 100 submissions.

"A key message we heard is that public and private markets should complement, not cannibalise each other," Constant said.

"We received a range of ideas for sensible adjustments to improve the health of our public markets and indeed, we have actioned many of these."

Constant said that within the next three months the regulator will be handing down an expert report on the state of the estimated $200 billion private credit sector.

"This is assisting us to better understand current disclosure, distribution, conflicts of interest, valuation, conduct practices and use of ratings in the sector," she said.

"The early indications from our surveillance report that we'll be releasing in November tell us that practices in the private credit funds management sector vary. They're not consistent. There are some good practices, but some areas for serious improvement.

"This surveillance will be released in November, alongside a comprehensive public and private markets report and roadmap."

Constant said ASIC does not have a problem with private markets in Australia but is conscious of potential issues that could arise.

"Private markets, particularly private credit, when done well, are great for the economy, for investors, for borrowers, for companies needing capital. What we're concerned about is those parts that may not be done well and what does this mean in terms of the outlook? It's about looking for complementary markets... Put simply, we're greedy; we want the best of both worlds for the economy," she said.

"But at ASIC, we're required by law to strive to promote confident and informed participation... If you think about public markets, one reason we worry about the flatlining outlook for public markets versus private is the best place to get access and participation is the public markets. There are centuries, if not decades-long traditions of market clearing and price discovery, of continuous disclosure in Australia, established rules around what compliance looks like, all those protections for investors, so it's important to understand the why."

Read more: ASICSimone ConstantASXFINSIARetirement Income Covenant
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
Societe Generale fined $3.88m
Cbus vows faster death benefit payouts
ANZ fined $240m for bond trading, retail misconduct
Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity
Latest adviser exam sees 69% pass
Federal Court slaps Mawhinney with 15-year ban
Perth man found guilty of $34m fraud
ASIC lands special leave against Block Earner
InterPrac wants super funds' reserves to remediate Shield, First Guardian victims

Editor's Choice

Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:46PM
The former senior employee is suing the ASX and chief executive Helen Lofthouse with claims of a "toxic work environment" and that he was "deliberately bullied and marginalised".

Another industry body urges Division 296 reconsideration

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:27PM
While the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) supports sensible reforms to make superannuation "more equitable", it - like many industry bodies - believes the taxing of unrealised capital gains and the lack of indexation can pose compliance challenges for affected taxpayers.

DWS names APAC real estate business lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
DWS has appointed a new head for its Asia Pacific real estate business, who leads day-to-day operations from the Sydney office.

Insurers' approaches reinforcing mental health stigma: Life CCC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02AM
The Life Insurance Code Compliance Committee (Life CCC) has found many insurers are still using blanket mental health exclusions despite being required to assess customers' individual circumstances.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

SEP
22

Berkshire Global Advisors M&A Symposium 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media