ASIC takes aim at super, private markets

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant says that three years into the Retirement Income Covenant, things are "not where we'd hoped to be".

Speaking at a FINSIA event on Friday, Constant said there is still room to improve the ways super trustees serve their members in retirement.

"A recent pulse check with APRA found that one in five trustees can't track the success of their assistance to members in balancing the objectives of the covenant," she said.

Constant said the regulator is preparing to complete a review of member communications targeting retirement, which will be ASIC's first standalone thematic review since the implementation of the covenant.

"We'll use the findings of this review, as well as insights from the latest covenant 'pulse check' with APRA to inform further work in this area," Constant said.

"Now with more than 100,000 Australians retiring each year, super funds need to do better."

Constant added that ASIC has a multi-year project underway to drive a step-change in the way trustees deliver member services.

She said the next phase of its member services work will test how trustees are using complaints data to identify and address systemic issues.

"This review is a useful reminder to all our regulated entities that complaints data is a valuable tool to identify and address systemic underperformance - we expect you to use it," she said.

"We'll also be checking in with trustees to see what progress they have made to improve their claims handling processes."

In addition to issuing trustees another warning, Constant also flagged concerns the regulator has around capital markets.

Constant said the decline in public market listings, coupled with a 160% increase over the past decade in assets under management in private markets, is a cause for concern.

"Super funds of course are directing investment to private markets as that sector continues to grow in size and dominance," Constant said.

"The value of APRA-regulated funds is actually broadly equal now to the market capitalisation of the ASX itself."

Constant referred to the discussion paper ASIC released in February, saying the regulator had received around 100 submissions.

"A key message we heard is that public and private markets should complement, not cannibalise each other," Constant said.

"We received a range of ideas for sensible adjustments to improve the health of our public markets and indeed, we have actioned many of these."

Constant said that within the next three months the regulator will be handing down an expert report on the state of the estimated $200 billion private credit sector.

"This is assisting us to better understand current disclosure, distribution, conflicts of interest, valuation, conduct practices and use of ratings in the sector," she said.

"The early indications from our surveillance report that we'll be releasing in November tell us that practices in the private credit funds management sector vary. They're not consistent. There are some good practices, but some areas for serious improvement.

"This surveillance will be released in November, alongside a comprehensive public and private markets report and roadmap."

Constant said ASIC does not have a problem with private markets in Australia but is conscious of potential issues that could arise.

"Private markets, particularly private credit, when done well, are great for the economy, for investors, for borrowers, for companies needing capital. What we're concerned about is those parts that may not be done well and what does this mean in terms of the outlook? It's about looking for complementary markets... Put simply, we're greedy; we want the best of both worlds for the economy," she said.

"But at ASIC, we're required by law to strive to promote confident and informed participation... If you think about public markets, one reason we worry about the flatlining outlook for public markets versus private is the best place to get access and participation is the public markets. There are centuries, if not decades-long traditions of market clearing and price discovery, of continuous disclosure in Australia, established rules around what compliance looks like, all those protections for investors, so it's important to understand the why."