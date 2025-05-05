Newspaper icon
ASIC streamlines AFSL applications

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 5 MAY 2025   12:28PM

The regulator launched a new digital portal for Australian financial services licence (AFSL) applications.

From today, those wishing to gain an AFSL can use ASIC's new portal, integrated with the ASIC Regulatory Portal.

It has a new interface and method for responding to questions to improve user experience, ASIC said.

However, transactions to vary, cancel or maintain an AFSL are still in the works, so the existing eLicensing system will remain operational for now. Those applying for an AFSL can do so through the existing system or via the new portal, for which they'll need to register to access.

"The key changes and benefits for applicants include the automatic pre-filling of application details, eliminating the need to separately upload additional documentation and the ability to select financial products and services at a more granular level so that ASIC can better understand the financial services that applicants intend to provide," the regulator said.

ASIC said it will update the application guidance once all the functions are available in the new portal.

Editor's Choice

Platinum to lose $1bn mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Platinum Investment Management is set to lose a sizeable institutional mandate at the end of the week.

First Sentier Investors names chief financial officer

ELIZA BAVIN
First Sentier appointed a new chief financial and strategy officer, set to take over the role in late May.

NZ Super recognised for two decades of outperformance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund is the world's best-performing sovereign wealth fund over the past 20 years.

Magellan sees $1bn monthly outflows

ELIZA BAVIN
Magellan has sustained another blow, reporting monthly outflows of $1 billion, however its partnership with Vinva Investment Management gave AUM a boost.

