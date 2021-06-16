ASIC releases ongoing fee obligations guidance

The corporate regulator is providing more guidance to financial advisers to help them prepare for their upcoming ongoing fee obligations, due to take effect in less than two weeks.

ASIC's Information Sheet (INFO 256) outlines the burning questions advisers are asking about their annual fee renewal obligations and obtaining written consents about fee deductions.

From July 1, these two obligations will take effect. These are new obligations that must be carried out on top of providing clients a fee disclosure statement (FDS), which has been in place since 1 July 2012.

The information sheet covers three areas: ongoing fee arrangements (OFA), FDSs and ongoing fee consents.

If a client does not renew an OFA during the renewal period, the OFA will terminate 30 days after the end of the renewal period.

As an example, if the anniversary day is 1 July 2023, the client will need to respond in writing by 28 October 2023 to renew the arrangement. If they do not respond by this date, the ongoing fee arrangement will terminate on 27 November 2023 - that is, 30 days after the end of the renewal period on 28 October 2023.

Advisers must keep records of an FDS for at least five years. Written consents, which include emails, SMS and letters, must also be kept for this period.

ASIC said that in developing INFO 256, it has taken into account the financial advice industry's response to recent its consultations, including Consultation Paper 332 Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers (CP 332).

"Industry has asked for shorter, simpler, and more user-friendly regulatory guidance from ASIC. As a result, INFO 256 will replace Regulatory Guide 245 Fee disclosure statements, which will be withdrawn," ASIC said.

Senator Jane Hume announced last week that advisers will have 60 days to provide clients an estimate of fees they will pay prior to issuing an annual advice agreement.

The estimate will be reported alongside the actual fees charged for the remainder of the previous 12 months.

The relief is applicable only for the transition period of 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.