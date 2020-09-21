NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC puts SMSF auditors on notice
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   11:56AM

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission  imposed tougher registration conditions for two SMSF auditors following a slew of misconduct.

William Krammer from Victoria and Yuk Wong from New South Wales have breached auditor independence and audit quality deficiencies.

The breaches include not obtaining engagement or trustee representation letters and providing sufficient audit evidence to support the ownership and value of assets.

Wong did not provide appropriate audit evidence in relation to trust deeds, investment strategies, borrowing arrangements, rental income and related parties.

As a result, the corporate regulator requires both Krammer and Wong to undertake additional SMSF audit and ethics training, sit and pass the SMSF auditor competency exam and advise their professional bodies of the additional conditions.

Krammer will also have to certify his independence to ASIC periodically and have an ASIC approved independent quality reviewer review three of his SMSF audits.

The extra conditions applied to Wong include providing evidence of compliance with continuing professional development requirements and review and revise tools and templates used to perform and document SMSF audits.

ASIC notes if an SMSF auditor is found to have breached a condition on their registration it may disqualify or suspend the auditor's registration.

The information about the auditor misconduct was referred to ASIC by the Australian Taxation Office who work together as co-regulators of SMSF auditors.

