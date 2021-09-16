ASIC provides licensing update

ASIC has released its annual report on the number of Australian financial services licences (AFSLs) and Australian credit licences (ACLs) applied for and approved - revealing an increase in applications.

The regulator revealed that between July 2020 and June 2021, ASIC received 1883 AFSL applications and ACL applications, representing a significant increase from the 1346 received in the previous financial year.

ASIC suggested that the increase was mainly due to licensing reforms relating to insurance claims handling and debt management services.

ASIC approved 458 new AFSLs and ACLs, compared to 394 last year. ASIC also approved 537 variation applications by existing licensees (the same as last year).

The regulator also reported 797 additional regulatory outcomes for AFSLs and ACLs, including the imposition of a key person condition or changes to authorisations, compared to 741 in the previous financial year.

"In 2020-21, ASIC implemented reforms requiring litigation funding scheme operators, insurance claims handling services and debt management services firms to be licensed," ASIC chief operating officer Warren Day said.

"Importantly, the report acknowledges the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and our continued flexibility during these times."

In addition to AFSL and ACL approvals, 391 AFS and ACL applications were withdrawn or rejected for lodgement, one was refused, 563 licences were cancelled and 23 suspended.

ASIC also approved the registration of 96 company auditors, 59 SMSF auditors and registered 31 liquidators approved by the liquidator registration committee. In the same period, 29 professional registration applications were withdrawn and 11 were refused.