ASIC outlines corporate plan

The corporate regulator will be focusing on economic recovery, reducing consumer harm, cyber security and industry compliance over the next four years in order to strengthen the financial system.

ASIC's 2021-25 Corporate Plan focuses on economic recovery through including through more efficient regulation, facilitating innovation, and targeting regulatory and enforcement action to areas of greatest harm.

It plans to up the ante over poor product governance and design to mitigate the risk of harm to consumers as well as supporting enhanced cyber resilience and cyber security among ASIC-regulated entities.

Further to this, ASIC will work on preparing the industry for compliance with standards

Such as the Financial Accountability Regime, reforms in superannuation and insurance, breach reporting, and the design and distribution obligations.

In terms of its focus on unmet advice needs, ASIC will continue to engage with industry on the barriers to providing good quality and affordable personal advice and establish the Financial Services and Credit Panel as the single disciplinary body for financial advisers.

For the superannuation industry, ASIC is working on a new project to monitor the implementation of Your Future, Your Super and will work with APRA to ensure consistent performance disclosures.

It will also continue monitoring insurance in superannuation by conducting surveillance of trustees on issues such as claims handling.

ASIC plans to focus on internal dispute resolution in superannuation and consult on retirement income calculators and projectors.

"ASIC has an important role to play in promoting economic recovery and confidence in the financial system, especially in the face of the ongoing pandemic. We will continue to take opportunities to support businesses through more efficient regulation," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"At the same time, we will continue to be vigilant in protecting consumers and investors from harm. ASIC will make use of the full range of regulatory tools available to enhance trust in the financial system, and we will exercise our powers consistently, transparently and proportionately."

Internally, ASIC will enhance communication and engagement with stakeholders and

regulatory agencies to ensure a real impact and improve its infrastructure and systems to strengthen our key internal operations.

In addition, the corporate regulator will bolster its data and cyber resilience capabilities.

"Over the next four years, we are committed to promoting positive behaviour in the entities and individuals we regulate, with the aim of improving financial outcomes for consumers and investors and supporting the economic recovery," the Corporate Plan said.