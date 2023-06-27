ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance

ASIC is appealing for superannuation trustees to adhere to their legal responsibilities concerning member funds following a review of 12 trustees.

A recent review by ASIC revealed that most aren't meeting their legal responsibilities for managing incoming member money as per the Corporations Act 2001.

According to the Act, trustees should hold funds in a compliant account until a new or increased interest in a super product is issued. ASIC's review, however, found instances where funds weren't kept in suitable accounts, were not held for the required period, or were not properly identified or disclosed.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press explained that, as providers of financial products, trustees have a responsibility to secure incoming funds for products in specific, prescribed manners. This is essential to safeguarding a consumer's money until such time as a product is issued to them or their existing product receives an increase, she said.

Notwithstanding these responsibilities, ASIC's review identified compliance gaps. In fact, all but one of the 12 trustees failed to ensure their practices or disclosure aligned with their legal obligations.

"While no significant individual member impact was identified in our review, we were very concerned to find the trustees hadn't given enough consideration to these important obligations, in some cases for decades, potentially putting members' money at risk," Press said.

"We expect trustees and other product issuers to take these obligations seriously. Trustees should thoroughly review their arrangements for dealing with members' money before a product is issued as well as those of their service providers."

Press warned that if ASIC identifies sluggish progress by trustees in changing their process, the regulator will consider acting.

It was noted that all trustees with identified deficiencies had taken corrective measures. This entailed implementing process changes for dealing with application monies to achieve compliance, improving disclosures about application funds, and notifying ASIC of any reportable situations or paying remediation.

Meanwhile, ASIC also reached out to major auditing firms and industry bodies to reiterate the role auditors can play in facilitating the identification and resolution of compliance issues in a timely manner.

The group of trustees that came under ASIC's review was deliberately diverse, representing a mix of industry, retail, and corporate super funds, with internal and outsourced administration arrangements, it said.