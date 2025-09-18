Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

ASIC makes 'first-of-its-kind' exemption to broaden digital asset access

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 18 SEP 2025   12:27PM

ASIC has granted class relief for intermediaries engaging in the secondary distribution of a stablecoin issued by a licensed issuer.

Unlike commonly known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, a stablecoin, where some are considered a financial product under the current general definitions, is a cryptocurrency that has a relatively stable price. In this instance, the stablecoin selected for the exemption is AUDM issued by Catena Digital.

Catena Digital was granted an AFSL about two months ago when it launched the Australian dollar-denominated stablecoin.

According to ASIC Corporations (Stablecoin Distribution Exemption) Instrument 2025/631, the instrument provides an exemption to intermediaries to hold separate AFSL, Australian market, or clearing and settlement facility licences when providing services related to stablecoins issued by an AFSL.

The relief will take effect once registered on the Federal Registration of Legislation.

However, intermediaries benefiting from this relief must make the exempt stablecoin's product disclosure statement (PDS) available to their clients, where the issuer has prepared one, ASIC said.

The market regulator will continue to explore extending the relief to other stablecoins when they become eligible.

The announcement follows ASIC's consultation on its guidance on crypto and digital assets in December last year, which was noted in consultation paper 381 (CP381).

CP 381 proposed a range of updates to provide greater clarity about the current law, including adding practical examples of how the current financial product definitions apply to digital assets and related products.

Stablecoins, as well as other types of cryptos, were included in the paper.

ASIC is also working closely with Treasury to implement regulation for digital assets, including a framework for payment stablecoins.

In July 2025, ASIC provided regulatory relief for participants of Project Acacia, a three-year project to test the central bank digital currency.

Read more: ASICCatena DigitalAUDMBitcoinFederal Registration of LegislationProject AcaciaTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC, APRA outline regulatory reform opportunities
Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
ASIC sets sights on 140 advisers
ASIC appoints new chair, deputy chair and members to MDP
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
Cbus vows faster death benefit payouts
ANZ fined $240m for bond trading, retail misconduct
ASIC takes aim at super, private markets
Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity
Latest adviser exam sees 69% pass

Editor's Choice

UniSuper appoints chief advice officer

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:07PM
UniSuper has named a chief advice officer, promoting from within the fund.

Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:06PM
Aura Group is assessing a potential listing on the ASX within the next 12-24 months and has appointed Morgans Corporate and E&P Capital to advise on it.

Australia maintains global retirement security ranking: Natixis

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:40PM
Australia has maintained its 7th rank globally for retirement security even as more Australians believe it is increasingly more difficult to retire securely.

FEATURE: Problem detected

MATTHEW WAI  |   10:11AM
Many organisations remain ill-equipped against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals, including the $4 trillion-plus super sector. While improvements are being made, the space's ever-evolving nature is undoubtedly one of the industry's biggest threats. Matthew Wai writes.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media