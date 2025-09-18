ASIC makes 'first-of-its-kind' exemption to broaden digital asset access

ASIC has granted class relief for intermediaries engaging in the secondary distribution of a stablecoin issued by a licensed issuer.

Unlike commonly known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, a stablecoin, where some are considered a financial product under the current general definitions, is a cryptocurrency that has a relatively stable price. In this instance, the stablecoin selected for the exemption is AUDM issued by Catena Digital.

Catena Digital was granted an AFSL about two months ago when it launched the Australian dollar-denominated stablecoin.

According to ASIC Corporations (Stablecoin Distribution Exemption) Instrument 2025/631, the instrument provides an exemption to intermediaries to hold separate AFSL, Australian market, or clearing and settlement facility licences when providing services related to stablecoins issued by an AFSL.

The relief will take effect once registered on the Federal Registration of Legislation.

However, intermediaries benefiting from this relief must make the exempt stablecoin's product disclosure statement (PDS) available to their clients, where the issuer has prepared one, ASIC said.

The market regulator will continue to explore extending the relief to other stablecoins when they become eligible.

The announcement follows ASIC's consultation on its guidance on crypto and digital assets in December last year, which was noted in consultation paper 381 (CP381).

CP 381 proposed a range of updates to provide greater clarity about the current law, including adding practical examples of how the current financial product definitions apply to digital assets and related products.

Stablecoins, as well as other types of cryptos, were included in the paper.

ASIC is also working closely with Treasury to implement regulation for digital assets, including a framework for payment stablecoins.

In July 2025, ASIC provided regulatory relief for participants of Project Acacia, a three-year project to test the central bank digital currency.