Regulatory
ASIC increases levy costs
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 16 JAN 2020   12:00PM

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission has hiked the levies owed by superannuation trustees, up over 22% from what the regulator estimated in March 2019.

ASIC had published the indicative levies for superannuation trustees as a minimum of $18,000 plus $7.35 for every $1 million of assets under management (AUM) above the $250 million threshold.

The actual levy is a minimum of $18,000 plus $8.83 for every $1 million AUM over the $250 million threshold.

An ASIC spokesperson told Financial Standard that the variance between the forecast and actual costs per sector was primarily driven by the increase in enforcement matters adopted following recommendations of the Royal Commission.

"The ASIC industry funding model was designed so that industry levies are set at the end of the year, after ASIC's regulatory costs are known. This means there is always a risk that forecast levies will differ from actual levies," the ASIC spokesperson said.

"Levies will also vary over time, as ASIC's focus areas change based on the threats and harms in the market place."

It should be noted that the regulator has removed the link to the indicative levies report from its website and can only be accessed through an archive.

In lieu of the link to the indicative levy report ASIC said: "ASIC publishes indicative levies to give those regulated under industry funding laws an indication of what actual levy costs to expect. The indicative levies each year will be our best estimate based on information available to us."

"ASIC strives to proactively identify and mitigate harms to consumers, investors and markets and respond to challenges as they arise."

The regulator said it cannot predict with certainty its enforcement activities in advance and its budgeted costs represent its best estimate for enforcement costs throughout the year.

The publication of the actual levies comes after financial advisers expressed their concerns over the increase on their levies late last year.

In December, Financial Standard reported that ASIC had updated its levy calculations for financial advisers without notification, with many unaware that the costs were set to rise.

ASIC published the indicative levy owed by licensees that provide personal advice would include a minimum levy of $1500 plus $1142 per adviser, up from $907 per adviser initially indicated in March last year.

The regulator will receive around $33 million from ASFL levies, up from the initial $25 million that was anticipated, and around $17.2 million from superannuation trustees, up from $13.7 million previously estimated.

Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
