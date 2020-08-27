ASIC grants frozen fund relief

ASIC is granting new relief measures to help investors facing financial hardship get access to money stuck in frozen funds.

Pandemic-induced volatility has seen a number of managed investment schemes freeze redemptions for fear of undermining their fund.

As at June, at least US$62 billion of mutual funds across the globe had suspended redemptions since the beginning of the year, according to Fitch Ratings.

In response, ASIC has granted new conditional relief to all responsible entities of registered managed investment scheme that are now frozen. Previously, access could only be granted on the basis of financial hardship on a case-by-case basis.

Investors must meet at least one hardship criteria, such as severe financial hardship, unemployment for more than three months or permanent incapacity.

If eligible, they will then be able to withdraw up to $100,000 of their investment per calendar year and receive up to four withdrawals per calendar year.

REs will still need to ensure they are acting in the best interests of investors, with ASIC encouraging REs to consider whether relied is appropriate for their particular fund.

Before relying on the new legislative instrument, REs must notify ASIC and ensure there is adequate cash to cover other future withdrawals on the basis of hardship and continue operations for the ensuing six months. They must also provide ASIC with quarterly data and comply with all other conditions of the relief.

A fund is frozen when the responsible entity has suspended or cancelled redemptions to prevent withdrawals from destabilising their fund, leaving investors without access to their money.

"ASIC recognises that it may be the right thing for responsible entities to freeze their funds in such circumstances, and in doing so protect the interests of all members. But this can be especially problematic for some individual members experiencing financial hardship," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"The hardship relief will make it easier for responsible entities of frozen funds to enable withdrawals by investors suffering hardship."