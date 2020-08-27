NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC grants frozen fund relief
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:45PM

ASIC is granting new relief measures to help investors facing financial hardship get access to money stuck in frozen funds.

Pandemic-induced volatility has seen a number of managed investment schemes freeze redemptions for fear of undermining their fund.

As at June, at least US$62 billion of mutual funds across the globe had suspended redemptions since the beginning of the year, according to Fitch Ratings.

In response, ASIC has granted new conditional relief to all responsible entities of registered managed investment scheme that are now frozen. Previously, access could only be granted on the basis of financial hardship on a case-by-case basis.

Investors must meet at least one hardship criteria, such as severe financial hardship, unemployment for more than three months or permanent incapacity.

If eligible, they will then be able to withdraw up to $100,000 of their investment per calendar year and receive up to four withdrawals per calendar year.

REs will still need to ensure they are acting in the best interests of investors, with ASIC encouraging REs to consider whether relied is appropriate for their particular fund.

Before relying on the new legislative instrument, REs must notify ASIC and ensure there is adequate cash to cover other future withdrawals on the basis of hardship and continue operations for the ensuing six months. They must also provide ASIC with quarterly data and comply with all other conditions of the relief.

A fund is frozen when the responsible entity has suspended or cancelled redemptions to prevent withdrawals from destabilising their fund, leaving investors without access to their money.

"ASIC recognises that it may be the right thing for responsible entities to freeze their funds in such circumstances, and in doing so protect the interests of all members. But this can be especially problematic for some individual members experiencing financial hardship," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"The hardship relief will make it easier for responsible entities of frozen funds to enable withdrawals by investors suffering hardship."

ASIC, Fitch, Karen Chester

Editor's Choice
No bonus again for Platinum's Clifford
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Kerr Neilson's successor at Platinum Asset Management has forgone his variable awards for a second year in the row, as the ASX-listed fund manager reports a 1.3% dip in its profits for FY20.
Heine family sells Netwealth shares
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
The Heine family took advantage of Netwealth's strong results and buoyant share price yesterday to sell down about $76 million worth of shares in the company -- a tiny sliver of their expansive holding.
Household debt a major risk: RBA
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:38PM
The long-run rise in household indebtedness has increased concerns about the risks this poses globally to banking sectors and economies more broadly, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
ASIC drops CBA investigation
ALLY SELBY  |   12:29PM
Commonwealth Bank has announced the corporate watchdog will not be taking any action against the bank nor its directors over a money laundering and counter-terrorism scandal identified by AUSTRAC three years ago.
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
