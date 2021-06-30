ASIC disqualifies SMSF auditor

The corporate regulator has disqualified a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) auditor for breaching independence and auditing standards.

ASIC found that Gordon Victor Shrubsole from Miranda, New South Wales lacked independence during the process of auditing a close family member's fund.

Shrubsole was found to be deficient in planning audits and failed to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the valuation of assets.

He also issued auditor reports that were not in the approved form.

Shrubsole's breaches were first identified by the ATO under section 128P of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (SIS Act) and then referred to ASIC.

Both ASIC and the ATO act as co-regulators of SMSF auditors. The ATO's role is to monitor SMSF auditor conduct and then refer matters to ASIC for further action.

"SMSF auditors are fundamental to the SMSF sector and must meet minimum standards of behaviour to ensure they act and are seen to act with integrity and objectivity," ASIC said in a statement.

"Where SMSF auditors fail to meet the minimum standards of behaviour expected of them, ASIC will take action to protect the integrity of the SMSF sector."

Shrubsole is now listed on the public register of disqualified SMSF auditors.

Last year, ASIC imposed tougher registration conditions for two SMSF auditors following a slew of misconduct.

William Krammer from Victoria and Yuk Wong from New South Wales also breached auditor independence and audit quality deficiencies.

The breaches included not obtaining engagement or trustee representation letters and providing sufficient audit evidence to support the ownership and value of assets.