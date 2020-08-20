NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC cracks down on 42 SMSF auditors
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 20 AUG 2020   12:06PM

The corporate watchdog has cancelled the registrations of 36 self-managed super fund auditors, while conditions have been imposed on a further six.

It comes after ASIC found a number of SMSF auditors had not maintained an appropriate level of audit experience, with all 42 auditors against whom the watchdog acted not having issued any SMSF audit reports over the past five years.

The six auditors who have not had their registrations canned will now face independent reviews as well as educational and exam requirements.

This includes a number of audits reviewed by an independent SMSF auditor to ensure compliance with standards, as well as having to complete courses of study in audit and fund compliance under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993. They will also have to sit and pass ASIC's SMSF auditor competency exam prior to issuing any future SMSF audit reports.

The watchdog said this was an appropriate alternative to the cancellation of their registrations, pointing to the auditors' relevant non-SMSF experience and personal circumstances to justify the move.

Since July 2013, the SIS Act has required all SMSF auditors to be registered with ASIC to ensure they meet base standards of competency and expertise.

SMSF auditors are regulated by both ASIC and the Australian Taxation Office, with the ATO monitoring conduct and subsequently referring matters to ASIC to investigate.

ASIC then reviews whether to disqualify or impose conditions on an auditor, or cancel or suspend their registration.

An SMSF auditor is responsible for examining the validity and accuracy of a SMSF's financial records. They also ensure the fund is compliant with superannuation rules.

