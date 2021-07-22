NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC consults on anti-hawking rules

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUL 2021   12:37PM

The corporate regulator has opened consultation for the proposed ban to hawking of financial products.

Anti-hawking reforms are slated for an October 5 start.

They are a part of the government's response to the Hayne Royal Commission, which said hawking meant Australians were getting sold financial products they did not need or want.

The consultation is open until August 17. ASIC plans to publish final guidelines in September, for the October start.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said the reforms strengthen and consolidate the three existing hawking prohibitions into a single prohibition covering all financial products.

"The reforms take a technology neutral approach, meaning the ban applies to all forms of real-time communication. The prohibition incorporates for the first time a definition of unsolicited contact, requiring that consent given by a consumer be positive, voluntary and clear," Press said.

"These reforms will give consumers greater control over the circumstances in which they are offered products, and prevent consumers being approached with unwanted products on cold-calls or through other unsolicited contacts. They will also prevent businesses relying indefinitely on consents from consumers."

She said the guidance gives additional clarity on how the changes may affect commercial practices, systems and processes.

"This will help industry prepare for compliance with the new regime once it commences," she said.

In December 2019, ASIC said it would ban unsolicited cold calling in life and consumer credit insurance sales from 13 January 2020. This followed enforcement action against firms such as CommInsure and ClearView.

In 2019 it won a $700,000 penalty against CommInsure, after the firm plead guilty to 87 counts of unlawful life insurance hawking. In February 2018, an ASIC review of ClearView's sales calls found the insurer used unfair and high-pressure sales tactics to sell life policies over the phone, resulting in the firm refunding $1.5 million to 16,000 customers.

Read more: HawkingASICDanielle PressAnti hawking
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac in fresh $87m remediation program
Regulators urge wider DDO adoption
ASIC bans adviser, cancels AFSL
ASIC prepares licensees for reference checks
ASIC spells out IDR reporting
ASIC releases grandfathered arrangement findings
ROA relief guidance released
No charges in AMP BOLR investigation
Legalsuper adds to board
OnePath to remediate over pressure selling

Editor's Choice

Finfluencers ensnare female Millennials

KARREN VERGARA
The growing finfluencer phenomenon is capturing female Millennials who turn to social media for financial advice and education.

Frontier partners with due diligence platform

KARREN VERGARA
Frontier has enlisted the help of a global technology platform to help automate the diligence processes.

CommIF takeover rejected

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
An independent board committee rejected a takeover bid for AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure (CommIF) Fund.

Alphinity launches new fund

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Boutique fund manager Alphinity Investment Management has launched a new global sustainable strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.