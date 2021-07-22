ASIC consults on anti-hawking rules

The corporate regulator has opened consultation for the proposed ban to hawking of financial products.

Anti-hawking reforms are slated for an October 5 start.

They are a part of the government's response to the Hayne Royal Commission, which said hawking meant Australians were getting sold financial products they did not need or want.

The consultation is open until August 17. ASIC plans to publish final guidelines in September, for the October start.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said the reforms strengthen and consolidate the three existing hawking prohibitions into a single prohibition covering all financial products.

"The reforms take a technology neutral approach, meaning the ban applies to all forms of real-time communication. The prohibition incorporates for the first time a definition of unsolicited contact, requiring that consent given by a consumer be positive, voluntary and clear," Press said.

"These reforms will give consumers greater control over the circumstances in which they are offered products, and prevent consumers being approached with unwanted products on cold-calls or through other unsolicited contacts. They will also prevent businesses relying indefinitely on consents from consumers."

She said the guidance gives additional clarity on how the changes may affect commercial practices, systems and processes.

"This will help industry prepare for compliance with the new regime once it commences," she said.

In December 2019, ASIC said it would ban unsolicited cold calling in life and consumer credit insurance sales from 13 January 2020. This followed enforcement action against firms such as CommInsure and ClearView.

In 2019 it won a $700,000 penalty against CommInsure, after the firm plead guilty to 87 counts of unlawful life insurance hawking. In February 2018, an ASIC review of ClearView's sales calls found the insurer used unfair and high-pressure sales tactics to sell life policies over the phone, resulting in the firm refunding $1.5 million to 16,000 customers.