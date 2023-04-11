Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC cans Binance AFSL

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 11 APR 2023   12:43PM

ASIC cancelled the financial services licence of Binance following concerns about the cryptocurrency exchange's operations in Australia.

Effective April 6, the AFSL of Oztures Trading, which trades as Binance Australia Derivatives, was cancelled.

From April 14, clients will not be able to increase derivatives positions or open new positions with Binance. By April 21, all existing derivative positions must close.

ASIC said that Binance came forward to have its licence cancelled after it was issued a notice of hearing under s915C of the Corporations Act 2001 that considers if an AFSL should be cancelled or not.

Oztures Trading's AFSL enabled it to issue and make a market in derivatives and foreign exchange contracts, targeting retail and wholesale clients.

Part of ASIC's review looked at how Binance classified retail and wholesale clients.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said it is "critically important that AFS licensees classify retail and wholesale clients in accordance with the law".

"Retail clients trading in crypto derivatives are afforded important rights and consumer protections under financial services laws in Australia, including access to external dispute resolution through the Australian Financial Complaints Authority. Our targeted review of these matters is ongoing, including focus on the extent of consumer harms," he said.

Binance continues to be a member of AFCA until 8 April 2024.

The parent company, Binance Group, is currently in hot water with several overseas regulators.

In the US, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission filed a civil enforcement action charging Changpeng Zhao, the group's chief executive, and three entities for violating the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore put Binance on an investor alert list, warning them that it did not have a licence to operate in the country but still solicited investors.

"While both Binance and FTX are not licensed here, there is a clear difference between the two: Binance was actively soliciting users in Singapore while FTX was not. Binance in fact went to the extent of offering listings in Singapore dollars and accepted Singapore-specific payment modes such as PayNow and PayLah," MAS said.

In the UK, Binance Markets is banned from undertaking any regulated activity.

"No other entity in the Binance Group holds any form of UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in the UK," the Financial Conduct Authority said.

BinanceASICOztures TradingBinance Australia DerivativesMonetary Authority of SingaporeAFCABinance MarketsJoe Longo
