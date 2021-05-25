NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC cancels AFSLs

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   12:17PM

The corporate regulator has cancelled the Australian financial services licences (AFSL) of two providers for failing to lodge audited financial accounts and failing to maintain an AFCA membership.

Victorian-based financial services provider and mortgage broker Direct My Wealth Pty Ltd and Robert Bayntun Starky, a financial services provider based in Stanwell Tops have had their AFSLs cancelled.

Direct My Wealth failed to lodge its 2020 audited financial accounts and its annual compliance certificate within 45 days of the scheduled date which are required under the AFSL and led to the cancellation of its Australian credit licence (ACL).

Direct My Wealth also failed to maintain its membership with AFCA.

"Under the Corporations Act 2001 and National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009, ASIC may suspend or cancel an AFSL and ACL if the licensee is no longer providing financial services, ceases to engage in credit activities or fails to meet its legal obligations," ASIC said in a statement.

The obligations include lodging statements, auditors reports, compliance certificates and an AFCA membership.

Meanwhile, Starky licensee failed to pay an AFCA determination and failed to lodge its 2020 audited financial accounts and maintain professional indemnity insurance cover.

Direct My Wealth held an AFSL since 13 January 2016 and an ACL since 14 January 2016 whereas Starkey held its AFS licence since 8 June 2006.

Both can apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of the decisions.

