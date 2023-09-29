Newspaper icon
ART outlines road to net zero 2050

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 29 SEP 2023   11:15AM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) will aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions in its investment portfolio by 43% by 2030 on the way to net zero by 2050.

The $260 billion super fund has released its Net Zero 2050 Roadmap, outlining how the fund plans to transition its investment portfolio off the back of committing to net zero post-merger last year.

"As one of Australia's largest superannuation funds, Australian Retirement Trust's Net Zero 2050 Roadmap takes a long-term view that aims to be pragmatic, measured and actionable, to help manage climate risk while safe-guarding and growing the retirement savings of our members to help them retire well, with confidence," said ART head of sustainable investments Nicole Bradford.

"Our Roadmap is led by guiding principles which recognise, most importantly, Australian Retirement Trust's legal duty to our members.

"A key principle of our Roadmap is that we cannot achieve a net zero greenhouse gas emissions investment portfolio by 2050 alone. We take seriously our role as an investor and have outlined activities which aim to support our emissions reduction targets by engaging with key stakeholders and encouraging investee companies to achieve real-world emission reductions towards a low carbon economy."

ART's net zero commitment covers Scope 3 category greenhouse gas emissions - the emissions from portfolio holdings.

The interim target of a 43% reduction is measured against a FY2021 baseline and covers listed equities, infrastructure and real estate asset classes. ART has also set a target of engaging with 100% of 'priority companies' within their listed equities portfolio by 2030. ART defines "priority companies" as those that contribute 70% of the fund's financed emissions.

"This target proposes to include formal objectives, timeframes and escalation measures for direct engagements."

As at 30 June 2022, ART engaged with 74% of its priority companies in the listed equities portfolio either directly, through collaborative initiatives or through service providers.

ART has committed to a target of portfolio alignment with 50% of 'priority companies' to be 'net zero' or 'aligned' to a net zero pathway within listed equities by 2030, and will consider future adoption of a target for investments in climate-related opportunities.

ART chief investment office Ian Patrick, said the fund's roadmap "put members at its centre in what it aims to achieve."

"We aim to be a top-performing fund that delivers and advocates for what matters most to our more than 2.3 million members, as well as our people and the communities in which we operate," Patrick said.

"The risks posed by climate change are some of the most significant of our time. Our members put their trust in ART to look after their retirement outcomes, and our Net Zero 2050 Roadmap aims to ensure that we have the guardrails to help us deliver on this commitment through our investments."

