APRA reopens for licences

APRA will recommence issuing banking, insurance and superannuation licences after suspending the issuing of new licences due to the challenges new entrants would have been faced in light of economic uncertainty.

The prudential regulator will also resume public consultations on select policy reforms from September.

The issuing of licences will recommence in two phases with the first starting in September and phase two commencing in March 2021.

Licences will only be issued to applicants during phase one that are subsidiaries of foreign entities with significant financial resources and a strong operational track record in a similar business.

However, APRA will accept new licence applications from any entity from September 2020.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said: "In the case of licensing, we considered it appropriate to suspend the issuance of licenses in light of the high level of uncertainty created by COVID-19, which would have created especially acute challenges for new entrants."

It envisages in phase two that new licenses may be issued to an entity that meets the relevant prudential requirements.

The regulator said it will be reviewing the pathways to an ADI licence namely the restricted licensing framework.

In addition, APRA will recommence public consultations on select policy reforms including the cross-industry prudential standard for remuneration and ADI capital reforms incorporating APRA's framework, Basel III and measures to improve transparency, comparability and flexibility.

It will also consult on insurance capital reforms to incorporate changes in the accounting framework; and the prudential standard for insurance in superannuation and updated guidance on the sole purpose test.

"In January this year, APRA published an ambitious policy agenda. The onset of COVID-19 necessitated the suspension of many of APRA's policy and supervision priorities until end-September," Byres said.

"However, it is neither possible nor desirable to pursue our full policy agenda for the time being. APRA therefore intends to narrow its policy activities in the remainder of this year to a small number of high-priority prudential policy reforms."

APRA will restart consultation on a number of its data collections including the recommencement of its Superannuation Data Transformation project.