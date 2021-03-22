ANZ, CBA settle class action

ANZ and Commonwealth Bank (CBA) have both reached an agreement to settle a class action in the US related to the trading of bank bill swap (BBSW) products in 2016.

The class action commenced in 2016 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac and other global banks.

The class action alleged the banks conspired to fix the prices of BBSW-based derivatives.

Both ANZ and CBA said the settlement does not admit their liability and is also subject to the negotiation and execution of a Deed of Settlement and Court approval.

"CBA previously raised a provision in relation to this matter in the 2021 financial year and the financial impact of the settlement is not material. The terms of the settlement are currently confidential," CBA said in a statement.

Similarly, ANZ noted the financial impact of the settlement is not material.

In 2018, CBA paid $25 million to settle its BBSW scandal with ASIC which included $5 million penalty, $15 million to a financial consumer protection fund and $5 million to ASIC for its litigation and investigation costs.

ANZ also settled court action with ASIC in 2017 for a confidential and in-principle agreement and in 2018, Westpac was ordered to pay $3.3 million for contravening the ASIC Act in the BBSW saga.

However, most recently ANZ was accused of paying hush money to a whistleblower regarding the BBSW scandal.