Regulatory
AMP to pay $5m for churn
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 FEB 2020   3:43PM

The Federal Court has ordered AMP to pay $5.175 million for failing to ensure its financial advisers complied with the best interests duty by engaging in insurance churn.

In a case brought in June 2018, ASIC alleged that a number of AMP Financial Planning advisers engaged in 'rewriting conduct' - providing advice that results in the cancellation of the client's existing insurance policies only to take out of similar replacement policies by way of a new application rather than a transfer. More often than not, the policies were with AMP Life.

The cancellation of policies and submitting of new applications exposed clients to a number of significant risks. It also saw the advisers receive higher commissions than they would have by simply transferring the policies.

The court today found AMP contravened section 961L of the Corporations Act six times, incurring a penalty of $5.175 million.

The court said the penalty proceeding reflects a "lamentable failure of corporate will to take the necessary steps to prevent greedy and unlawful conduct taking place, and a further failure to adopt a swift and proper remedial response".

In handing down its judgment, the court said the churning conduct of one adviser in particular - Rommel Panganiban - was "morally indefensible".

The court accepted ASIC's case that, having become aware of Panganiban's conduct, it was necessary for AMP to ascertain the extent of breaches by other advisers to meet its legal obligations.

AMP failed to do so, and the court said: "The lack of an effective response is an illustration of how badly things had gone wrong within the organisation."

"Persons within AMPFP knew about the conduct and yet did not take, or even attempt to take, immediate steps to stop it. This occurred notwithstanding that some within AMPFP had a sufficient moral compass to recognise the conduct was wrong and, as AMPFP now accepts, the conduct amounted to a serious breach of the law," Justice Lee said.

AMPFP admitted that during July 2013 and September 2014 "it ought reasonably to have known Panganiban had engaged in this wrongful conduct".

Evidence provided showed in December 2012 a product manager for AMP Life had claimed there was no way of stopping the conduct from happening when Panganiban's conduct was questioned by a senior underwriter. It then took two and a half years for AMP to revoke Panganiban's authorised representative status.

Panganiban was permanently banned by ASIC in 2016.

The court has indicated it will also make orders requiring AMP to undertake a review and remediation program to ensure those clients subjected to churning are identified and remediated. It will also expect AMP to formulate a forward looking compliance plan in a bid to prevent rewriting conduct in the future and improve training and supervision of advisers.

Acknowledging the court decision, AMP said: "While insurance rewriting was not a common practice by financial advisers at AMP Financial Planning, the conduct identified in the case was clearly unacceptable and customers were let down."

The institution also said it has already improved monitoring and supervision processes within its advice network and introduced stronger measures to protect clients.

ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said the regulator had a strong case against AMP.

"We now have a decision from the court which agrees with ASIC's case that AMP failed to monitor and supervise its financial planners properly and in accordance with its legal obligations," he said.

"ASIC believes the penalty applied by the court today will act as a deterrent to AMP and other financial institutions to engage in such misconduct. AMP and other financial institutions must act in their clients' best interests."

The court agreed with ASIC that, at the time of the misconduct, AMP did not have an adequate culture of compliance.

"AMPFP has been brought, through the persistence of ASIC, to a position where it is now committed to doing the right thing," Justice Lee said.

Read more: AMPASICAMP LifeRommel Panganiban
VIEW COMMENTS
