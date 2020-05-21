NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
AMP, Pendal launch new managed portfolio
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAY 2020   12:33PM

AMP has launched a new managed portfolio through its MyNorth platform to be managed by Pendal's multi-asset team in partnership with the AMP research team.

The new retail offering will have an ESG focus with investments adhering to a responsible and sustainable framework.

AMP said the MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolio will be one of the first of its kind to be offered on a wrap platform in Australia.

The portfolio will be guided by three principles: transitioning to a low-carbon economy; avoiding thermal coal, tobacco, gambling, pornography and controversial weapons; and encouraging sustainable social and environment outcomes for the community in a positive way.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

These principles were set by AMP in consultation with Regnan, a responsible investment advisory owned by Pendal.

The MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolio has an investment management fee of 0.20% per annum and estimated indirect costs of 0.69% per annum.

The fees are no higher than equivalent managed portfolios offered through MyNorth. For example, the Lonsec Balanced Portfolio charges a 0.25% investment fee plus weighted total indirect costs of 0.76%.

"MyNorth's rapid growth over the previous year and a half reflects the investments and enhancements we've made to the platform, including significant fee reductions, technology upgrades and launching a range of new managed portfolios," AMP managing director, superannuation, retirement and platforms Lara Bourguignon said.

"We'll continue to target our investment and enhancements for MyNorth toward the three aspects we know advisers and clients most value in a wrap platform: investment capability, administrative performance and value for money."

AMP director of wrap product Shaune Egan said  there is demand from financial advisers for sustainable and ethics driven investment products.

"Research shows that over half of Australia's population are considering making ethical and responsible investments in the next five years." Egan said.

"Nine out of 10 Australians also believe it's important that their financial institution invests responsibly and ethically across the board."

AMP's platform business is a member of the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

Read more: AMPMyNorthPendalMyNorth Sustainable Managed PortfolioLara BourguignonShaune EganESGLonsec
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Majority of ERS applications from low balance accounts: AMP
ESG performing positively: MSCI
AMP bleeds $18 billion
ESG investing now mainstream: deVere
AMP NZ wealth divestment off
COVID-19 shines a light on ESG: First Sentier
ESG investing to remain strong through pandemic
Morningstar acquires global ESG ratings house
AMP Capital ups jail stake
Advice group research head departs
Editor's Choice
How advice can conquer stigma
HARRISON WORLEY
Hostplus' head of advice and financial planning believes providing modules of the comprehensive financial advice model might help to reduce stigmas which stop people from getting help with their finances.
COVID-19 recovery plans must heed climate science
KANIKA SOOD
A global network of companies, including ASX-listed Australian Ethical, is urging governments to pay heed to climate science in their COVID-19 recovery plans.
Rest pays out $1bn, calls for policy certainty
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Having now paid out more than $1 billion to members, Rest is calling on the government to implement stable super policy settings, warning uncertainty constrains funds' ability to invest for the long-term.
Warren Buffett allegedly conned by German company
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Legendary value investor Warren Buffett's company has won EUR 643 million in arbitration after it was allegedly conned by a German company which inflated its revenue before its acquisition.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LxoAgkdC