Executive Appointments
AMP names incidents, issues lead
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 OCT 2020   12:06PM

AMP has hired a former CommInsure risk expert to oversee the issues and breaches facing the firm.

Angela Papas has started her new role at AMP Australia as head of incidents, issues and breaches.

Papas spent over four and a half years at CommInsure, two years of which was as executive manager of risk and compliance.  Prior to that, she was a senior manager for controls, assurance and advice.

Papas gained experience in insurance, superannuation and investment management from organisations like BT, Oasis Funds Management and Colonial First State, working in senior risk, compliance and governance roles.

She aims to help transform the industry, and improve risk and compliance practices by strengthening measures and changing cultures.

"Angela is a highly experienced risk management professional and joins AMP as part of our ongoing commitment to strong governance," an AMP spokesperson said.

Synchron's former general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones moved to AMP recently. He is now the head of risk and control for advice.

The firm recently hired former Woolworths human resources executive Gillian Davie and is in the process of overhauling its culture with the help of two consultancy firms.

Symmetra, which specialises in inclusion and diversity, will implement cultural changes, while Oliver Wyman will support the newly-formed AMP Board Culture Working Group.

