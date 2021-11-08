AMP continues to lose ESG investors

AMP Capital continues to buck the booming sustainable investment trend, suffering outflows for the fifth consecutive quarter.

According to a new Morningstar note, AMP lost $69 million over the September quarter thanks to corporate issues at parent company AMP and investment team departures at AMP Capital.

On November 5, Moody's dropped its ratings on AMP Group Holdings and AMP Group Finance Services from Baa2 to Baa3. The rating assigned to AMP Bank by Moody's remains unchanged at Baa2.

Further, Moody's outlook for the AMP group and AMP Bank has been downgraded to negative, partly as a result of AMP having a smaller capital and earnings base post demerger of its private markets business.

AMP said the changes are not material to its operations.

Meanwhile, Morningstar found competitors hit record inflows. Vanguard ($623m), BetaShares ($452m), Dimensional ($370m), and Australian Ethical ($236m) recorded the highest inflows for the third quarter.

Vanguard (21.6%) and Australian Ethical (18.4%) continue to dominate Australia's sustainable investments sector, which currently has over $38 billion in assets, a whopping 73% jump year on year.

The research house analysed 144 Australasia-domiciled (Australia and New Zealand) sustainable investments in its report, Sustainable investing landscape for Australian fund investors.

Of these, 113 exclude investments in controversial areas like tobacco (104), and weapons (99), and other companies that derive a significant portion of revenue from nuclear weapons, land mines, cluster munitions, and so on.

Morningstar head of manager selection Grant Kennaway said the rate of growth in the sustainable fund market continues to be strong, but the Australian market remains quite concentrated, as the top 20 funds account for 56% of total assets in the sustainable fund universe.

Kennaway found that 52% of sustainable investments now have a five-year track record.

"This is encouraging for investors looking to build environmental, social, and governance portfolios that align with their values, knowing that they won't sacrifice returns when compared with investments in mainstream funds," he said.