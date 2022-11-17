Altis Property Partners secures $600m

The Australian real estate investment manager secured equity commitments of $600 million from global investors for its real estate strategies.

The capital secured across two Altis funds, AREEP4 and AIF1, will go toward developing local core real estate with a focus on industrial, large format retail, and counter-cyclical office.

In August, global investment manager Barings acquired Altis with an aim to strengthen its investment capabilities and dive deeper into the Australian market.

Altis director of investment management and capital James King said the firm is delighted to have secured significant backing from "two top-tier global institutional investors."

"In a post-COVID, post low-interest rate underwriting environment, the ongoing re-pricing of the various real estate sectors provides a great opportunity to procure $1.2 billion-plus of quality assets across Australia at attractive buy-in prices," he commented.

The AREEP4 fund has already acquired a $31.5 million industrial warehouse with development potential in Hazelmere Perth.

It focuses on curating a diversified portfolio of income producing value-add Australian industrial, large format retail, and counter cyclical office assets.

While AIF1 is a newly created fund focused on procuring a diversified portfolio of high-quality value-add, core-plus, and develop to core industrial assets across Australia.

Altis director capital transactions Gareth Price added the reserve bank's rapid rate rise has created a surge in new business.

"Increases to combat inflation is mounting pressure on some asset owners and creating less competition with a lot of managers and global capital sitting on the side-lines. As a result, Altis is experiencing increased deal flow across all sectors, both on and off-market," he said.