Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Altis Property Partners secures $600m

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 17 NOV 2022   12:40PM

The Australian real estate investment manager secured equity commitments of $600 million from global investors for its real estate strategies.

The capital secured across two Altis funds, AREEP4 and AIF1, will go toward developing local core real estate with a focus on industrial, large format retail, and counter-cyclical office.

In August, global investment manager Barings acquired Altis with an aim to strengthen its investment capabilities and dive deeper into the Australian market.

Altis director of investment management and capital James King said the firm is delighted to have secured significant backing from "two top-tier global institutional investors."

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"In a post-COVID, post low-interest rate underwriting environment, the ongoing re-pricing of the various real estate sectors provides a great opportunity to procure $1.2 billion-plus of quality assets across Australia at attractive buy-in prices," he commented.

The AREEP4 fund has already acquired a $31.5 million industrial warehouse with development potential in Hazelmere Perth.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

It focuses on curating a diversified portfolio of income producing value-add Australian industrial, large format retail, and counter cyclical office assets.

While AIF1 is a newly created fund focused on procuring a diversified portfolio of high-quality value-add, core-plus, and develop to core industrial assets across Australia.

Altis director capital transactions Gareth Price added the reserve bank's rapid rate rise has created a surge in new business.

"Increases to combat inflation is mounting pressure on some asset owners and creating less competition with a lot of managers and global capital sitting on the side-lines. As a result, Altis is experiencing increased deal flow across all sectors, both on and off-market," he said.

Read more: AltisAustraliaBaringsGareth PriceJames King
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Financial services sector reports highest rates of burnout
Munro, Tribeca now core SOHN Hearts and Minds managers
Local wholesale lead appointed by Columbia Threadneedle
ANZ to pay $42m in insurance lawsuit
Westpac updates on strategic priorities
Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodian
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund
Hejaz receives RIAA fund certifications
Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia
Challenger appoints chief financial officer

Editor's Choice

Mercer recruits from Hostplus

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
Mercer appointed its new chief risk and compliance officer in the Pacific region, Norlena Brouwer, who joins from Hostplus' executive team.

Evidence of poor LRBA advice: Report

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
A second Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) report, Leverage and Risk in the Superannuation System, says there continues to be evidence of individuals receiving advice regarding the use of limited recourse borrowing arrangements (LRBAs) that could put their retirement savings at risk.

Altis Property Partners secures $600m

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The Australian real estate investment manager secured equity commitments of $600 million from global investors for its real estate strategies.

NGS Super chair to retire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:16PM
After a decade in the role, Dick Shearman is retiring as chair of NGS Super.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.