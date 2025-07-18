Alternatives stable pushes Navigator assets higher

Ongoing volatility continues to bolster Navigator Global Investments' (NGI) performance as its stable of active, alternative strategies saw assets under management (AUM) jump to US$86 billion at the end of June.

While the global fundraising landscape remained challenging through the first six months of 2025, particularly for high-conviction capital allocation by institutional investors, the ASX-listed fund manager reported inflows into hedge funds and private markets strategies.

NGI Strategic Private Markets' strategy, for example, rose 14% in the quarter to June with inflows expected to continue, while total AUM growth was 15% annually.

NGI chief executive Stephen Darke told Financial Standard that the current investment climate has many tailwinds for the alternative asset class, namely from increased volatility, strong interest from investors, ranging from high-net-worths to institutions, and its non-correlation with mainstream assets like equities and bonds.

"We deliberately and continually look at the diversification of our underlying strategies and compare them both to the markets and to each other. We do a correlation analysis, which shows, with very few exceptions, that that our liquid hedge fund managers are not only uncorrelated, largely to the markets, meaning equities and debt and fixed income, but also to each other," he explained.

"That's very important, because that increases the resiliency and consistency of our performance fees and our investment performance, and generally the overall portfolio and how it holds up in moments of stress.

"At the moment, we have some strategies performing extremely well, like our quantitative strategies and our macro strategies and others that may not be doing as well because their investment climate was perhaps more akin to last year or the year before. It's very important to have a portfolio that actually exhibits that form of lack of correlation."

NGI has 12 partner firms, the majority of which are based in the US.

In searching for the right partners, Darke said they must have an "investment edge" as it is not just about track record.

"They have a very clear perceived advantage in what they do for a living, whether it's investing in infrastructure debt or healthcare private equity. We do look to ensure that that edge exists, that it has been reflected in their performance, that it's sustainable going forward, and that we believe investors are going to want to continue to allocate, in an accelerated fashion, capital to that manager," he said.

"We look for things like, how are they going to grow the business? What is the inflection point where Navigator can help them strategically and with our growth capital to be able to go from $2 billion to $6 billion over the next couple of years?"

Another key factor is client concentration risk.

"We would not look at an investment manager that had just one limited partner client. If it had one investor, one big Australian superannuation, one big American pension fund, the client concentration risk would be so high that that business wouldn't be one that would have a sustainable, risk-adjusted return that we'd be happy with," Darke said.