Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

and Europe with the launch of a global equity fund.

The Alphinity Global Equity Fund offers investors exposure to a high conviction portfolio targeting 25-30 stocks, diversified across sectors and regions.

The Alphinity team in Australia has been running the global equity strategy since 2015. The core approach does not follow a traditional investment style, and prioritises a transparent, repeatable process that follows established earnings leadership across diverse sectors and geographies, it said.

The fund will be classified as an Article 8 fund reflecting its ESG-centred investment approach that promotes environmental and social sustainability and allocates to companies that follow good governance practises.

Alphinity portfolio manager and global equity co-founder Jonas Palmqvist said the launch of the fund is in response to continued demand from investors for high-quality, active global equity strategies.

"We aim to invest in high-quality companies, trading at reasonable valuations at the right point in their earnings cycle, targeting earnings surprises rather than just growth. This enables us to tap into distinct and differentiated return drivers," he said.

Alphinity's global distribution partner, Fidante, will be responsible for distributing the fund across the UK and Europe.

General manager of Fidante Affiliates Evan Reedman said: "As a partner with Alphinity we are excited to bring their highly regarded global equity product to the market and support their diversification and growth globally."

"Stock selection is becoming even more important as uncertainty grows around how long markets can continue to climb higher. Investors are actively looking to develop portfolios that are robust and resilient regardless of broader market performance."