Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 3 OCT 2025   11:46AM

and Europe with the launch of a global equity fund.

The Alphinity Global Equity Fund offers investors exposure to a high conviction portfolio targeting 25-30 stocks, diversified across sectors and regions.

The Alphinity team in Australia has been running the global equity strategy since 2015. The core approach does not follow a traditional investment style, and prioritises a transparent, repeatable process that follows established earnings leadership across diverse sectors and geographies, it said.

The fund will be classified as an Article 8 fund reflecting its ESG-centred investment approach that promotes environmental and social sustainability and allocates to companies that follow good governance practises.

Alphinity portfolio manager and global equity co-founder Jonas Palmqvist said the launch of the fund is in response to continued demand from investors for high-quality, active global equity strategies.

"We aim to invest in high-quality companies, trading at reasonable valuations at the right point in their earnings cycle, targeting earnings surprises rather than just growth. This enables us to tap into distinct and differentiated return drivers," he said.

Alphinity's global distribution partner, Fidante, will be responsible for distributing the fund across the UK and Europe.

General manager of Fidante Affiliates Evan Reedman said: "As a partner with Alphinity we are excited to bring their highly regarded global equity product to the market and support their diversification and growth globally."

"Stock selection is becoming even more important as uncertainty grows around how long markets can continue to climb higher. Investors are actively looking to develop portfolios that are robust and resilient regardless of broader market performance."

Read more: Alphinity Global Equity FundAlphinity Investment ManagementFidante Affiliates Evan Reedman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Magellan makes internal PM moves
New framework for investors to navigate AI released
SimCorp names new country manager for Australia
AI in ESG: Risk or opportunity?
Alphinity debuts two funds on the ASX
Alphinity bolsters research capabilities
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
Alphinity launches new fund
Alphinity adds to global equities team
Boutique hires from AMP Capital

Editor's Choice

Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Not done with pulling Clime Investment Management out of the red, managing director Michael Baragwanath's bold plans to turn the ship around entail a product and culture overhaul, and even giving away his short-term incentives (STI) to staff.

Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Platinum Capital (PMC) shareholders have rejected Wilson Asset Management's (WAM) bid to be the investment manager of the listed investment company (LIC) in the hope of replacing Platinum Asset Management.

Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:43AM
The RBA's Financial Stability Review also found super funds' large market presence needs to be managed.

Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:46AM
Alphinity Investment Management launches Alphinity Global Equity Fund to UK and European investors.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media