NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUL 2020   11:57AM

The first half of 2020 has seen almost 2000 financial advisers leave the industry amid a time of flux for the sector.

In January, the ASIC Financial Adviser Register showed 23,682 active advisers, but now the register shows 21,913 advisers.

That's a difference of 1769 advisers - and the true number of advisers who have left the industry may be even higher, as some new entrants were added to the ASIC FAR in the same period.

AMP Financial Planning lost the most advisers, with 153 leaving the licensee. AMPFP now has 1011 financial advisers remaining after starting the year with 1164.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

Charter Financial Planning lost a further 77 advisers and Hillross Financial Services lost 40.

It lost even more advisers than ANZ which lost 134 of its 318 as the big bank exited wealth altogether.

IOOF, which acquired ANZ's wealth business, added one adviser total over the six month period. The data does not show how many advisers IOOF picked up from ANZ.

Commonwealth Bank also shed 99 advisers and the SMSF Adviser Network lost 84.

National Australia Bank's advisers went from 350 to 279, with 71 exiting in the last six months. Meanwhile, GWM lost 49 and Meritum lost 17.

Yellow Brick Road Wealth Management, which was sold to Sequoia at the start of the year, and Elders, which is being wound down shed virtually all their advisers.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Securities went from having 56 advisers registered to two in the last six months.

Merit Wealth lost 45, while Ausure lost 42.

Consilium, the licensee which had picked up the Dover and Spectrum financial advisers, went from 74 financial advisers to 38 - losing almost half their advisers.

Substantially fewer licensees managed to pick up advisers during the period, and those who did gained smaller numbers.

Interprac and Sequoia both gained financial advisers due to acquisitions, picking up 38 and 20 respectively.

Lifespan also gained 36, Ord Minnett gained 26, Nextplan gained 23, Insight gained 20 and Fortnum added 18.

Read more: ANZIOOFSequoiaAMP Financial PlanningASIC Financial Adviser RegisterAusureCharter Financial PlanningCommonwealth BankConsiliumDoverEldersFortnumGWMHillross Financial ServicesInsightInterpracMeritumMerit WealthNational Australia BankNextplanOrd MinnettPriceWaterhouseCoopers SecuritiesSMSF Adviser NetworkSpectrumYellow Brick Road Wealth Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ accused of paying hush money on BBSW scandal
HUB24 wins out over Netwealth: Ord Minnett
Advice head leaves ANZ
Westpac names chief financial officer
Best performing managed funds revealed
Capital raisings top $27bn, dividends down $10bn
CBA donates $2m to community charities
Government expands SME Guarantee Scheme
New appointment to TAA board
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
Editor's Choice
Morningstar creates new ESG role
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:56PM
Morningstar has announced the appointment of Hortense Bioy as director of sustainability research for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, effective immediately.
No returns in sight for AAP investors
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
The consortium that saved Australian Associated Press' newswire will get no return on their investment, with contributors donating anywhere between $3000 and $1 million at the close of the financial year.
Stimulus, ERS pushes spending up 17%
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:59AM
New research has demonstrated the impact of the government's stimulus package and early release of superannuation program, with a sharp uptick in consumer spending.
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:36AM
Businesses and individuals will continue to receive additional government support beyond September, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing an extension to the stimulus support package.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something TS2x8sRi