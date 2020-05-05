Allan Gray appoints head of adviser distribution

The asset manager has appointed a head of adviser distribution, amid changes to the team.

LJ Collyer is moving into the role after 15 years with Allan Gray, most recently as the New South Wales state manager.

Allan Gray has also appointed former state manager Marietta Gibbs as the national account executive, with additional national responsibilities in the distribution team including strategic distribution initiatives.

Julian Morrison will continue in his role as head of research houses and key accounts.

"The strong growth in absolute adviser numbers discovering the benefits of our contrarian investment philosophy has meant we have had to restructure our retail distribution team to ensure we can continue to support our advisers and maintain our exceptional service levels to them," Allan Gray chief operating officer JD De Lange said.

"These changes will likely lead to further appointments in the team once things settle and we set ourselves up for the next phase of growth in the retail market."