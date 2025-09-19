Newspaper icon
Age Pension to increase on September 20

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 19 SEP 2025   12:07PM

The Age Pension is increasing tomorrow, while previously frozen deeming rates will rise by 0.5%.

From tomorrow, September 20, the Age Pension will increase by $29.70 a fortnight for singles and $44.80 for couples combined.

This will see singles receive $1178.70 per fortnight, up from the current $1149, while couples will receive $1777 instead of $1732.

At the same time, deeming rates are increasing by 0.5% after being frozen at 0.25% since July 2020. It will now be 0.75% for singles with financial assets of less than $64,200 and $106,200 for couples.

For those with financial assets above those thresholds, a deeming rate of 2.75% will apply, up from 2.25%.

The increase to the Age Pension is the result of indexation and represents the most significant bump for pensioners in two years. However, some will see their increase in payment offset by the change to deeming rates.

Last month, National Seniors Australia estimated some 470,000 people who currently qualify as part-rate pensioners under the income test will be impacted by the deeming rate change.

Analysis by University of Sydney's Susan Thorp shows about 4.5 million Australians receive an Age Pension. This equates to about 64% of Australians aged over 64. Of these, 25% will see their payments change due to deeming.

Analysis of ABS Labour Force Survey data by KPMG Australia suggests increases to the Age Pension over the past decade have contributed to the increase in Australians' expected retirement age.

In FY25, the expected retirement age for men was 67 years, up by 2.2 years since FY15. For women, the expected retirement age was 65.3 years, up by 1.1 years over the same period.

However, the participation rate for women in their 70s in FY25 was 9%, up from 5% in FY15. For men aged 70 the participation rate is 14% in FY25, up from 11%.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey welcomed the increase to the Age Pension but said current tax settings for recipients are a disincentive to workforce participation.

"The current system hasn't kept pace with this modern reality of retirement, and doesn't effectively support retirees who want to continue contributing to their communities and the economy," she said, noting many that still work and receive an Age Pension are being hit with effective marginal tax rates of 60% to 80%.

"We continue to call for the Work Bonus payments thresholds to be indexed to Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE). This isn't just about allowing retirees to work without facing extreme effective tax rates, it's about recognising and supporting the various ways people want to experience their retirement years."

The Age Pension is due to be indexed again in March 2026.

