Executive Appointments

AFCA welcomes new chair

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021   12:24PM

An Order of Australia recipient has been named the new chair of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, replacing Helen Coonan.

John Pollaers is the new independent chair of AFCA, replacing Coonan, whose tenure comes to an end this month. Coonan announced at AFCA's November 2020 annual general meeting that she would not seek re-appointment.

Pollaers held several executive roles during his career. He is the former chief executive of Pacific Brands, which is now owned by US firm Hanesbrands, and prior that was the chief executive of Fosters and president of Diageo. He is the founder and chair of Leef Independent Living Solutions.

Pollaers is also currently the chancellor of Swinburne University, chair of the Australian Advanced Manufacturing Council, and chair of the Aged Care Workforce Strategy Taskforce for the federal government.

He was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2018 for his contribution to manufacturing, education and business.

"John is an experienced chair and leader whose career is characterised by a commitment to strong governance and visionary strategic leadership. He has always created strong, effective relationships between industry, government and consumer bodies in all sectors he has been involved in. John's independence and experience will be instrumental in driving AFCA's vision to be a world-class ombudsman service into the future," Coonan said.

Coonan is the authority's inaugural chair, appointed in April 2018 with the task of overseeing the merger of the Financial Ombudsman Service, Credit and Investment Ombudsman, and Superannuation Complaints Tribunal into one governing body, now known as AFCA.

The board commented: "Helen has been an exceptional chair of AFCA over the last three years establishing AFCA as an important national body, helping industry and thousands of consumers to resolve often intractable disputes. AFCA has worked with the financial services industry to promote best practice."

Under Coonan's tenure, AFCA received over 188,000 disputes with over $522 million being paid in compensation to consumers and small business owners.

