AFCA sees 14% rise in complaints

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority has reported a 13.7% rise in monthly complaints in the last financial year with most being about superannuation, insurance claims and credit.

Australians in dispute with their super fund, bank, insurer or financial firm lodged more than 80,000 complaints in the last 12 months, with AFCA securing $258.6 million in compensation and refunds direct to consumers.

People made 80,546 complaints to AFCA between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, marking a 13.7% increase in monthly complaints compared to the last financial year (FY18/19).

AFCA resolved 78% of cases, with a majority being settled in 60 days or less. About 73% of complaints were settled by agreement or in favour of the complainant, with banks being the most complained about financial institution.

AFCA chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke said most complaints have been about credit, insurance claims, and superannuation.

"One in 10 complaints also related to financial difficulty - where a consumer was unable to make repayments on loans due to unforeseen circumstances or over-commitment," Locke said.

Locke said complaints relating to the COVID-19 pandemic were more likely to involve financial difficulty.

"Australian consumers have faced a number of significant challenges this year. The pandemic has had a particular impact on Australian households, with 20% of COVID-19 related complaints being about financial hardship," he said.

Locke said AFCA saw less complaints relating to COVID-19 than anticipated due to the proactive response taken by financial firms.

"We commend financial institutions for their quick response to the pandemic," he said.

"As always, we encourage banks and insurers to maintain open and transparent communication with their customers about the support available to them if they're experiencing financial difficulty."

Since the virus was declared a pandemic in March, AFCA said it received 4773 complaints relating to COVID-19.

There were 791 COVID-19 complaints about superannuation, accounting for around 9%, the majority of which related to early access of super.

In total for the financial year, 4732 complaints were made with 1260 made against funds for delays in claim handling, followed by 753 for being charged incorrect fees/costs and 648 for poor service quality.

Most COVID-19-related complaints were about general insurance claims, at 1813, with more than 1500 of these being travel insurance complaints.

Another major issue for consumers was credit with 1711 complaints, with almost a quarter of these being about a failure to respond to requests for assistance.

"We anticipate seeing more financial difficulty related COVID-19 complaints over the next six months as government support, such as JobKeeper payments are wound back, along with the end of financial firm initiatives such as a ban on rental evictions, and mortgage pausing," Locke said.

"If you think you will experience financial hardship soon, or believe your circumstances will change, we encourage you to contact your bank or a financial counsellor as soon as possible to talk about the options available to you."

Over 28,400 complaints were made against banks, 15,748 against general insurers, 9857 against credit providers and 4732 against super funds, trustees or financial advisers.

Meanwhile, AFCA also announced it has banned paid representative MCR Partners from lodging complaints on behalf of customers and small businesses.

This is the first time AFCA has exercised its discretion under AFCA Rule 2.2 to exclude a third party paid representative.

MCR Partners has been excluded from lodging complaints for 15 months, from Friday 26 June 2020 to 30 September 2021.

Locke said: "It is important that consumers know they do not need to pay someone to lodge a complaint with AFCA. We are an independent ombudsman service, and we are free to consumers."

"AFCA is very clear about its expectations of agents who lodge complaints on behalf of consumers. We expect that agents act in a manner compatible with our Rules and purpose."

While AFCA will no longer deal with MCR on any new or existing complaints, it will continue to process complaints currently in the system, either dealing directly with consumers or a replacement representative. AFCA has contacted those who currently have a complaint lodged.

"Dispute resolution can be a stressful experience for the people involved. We will continue to work with the complainants involved to minimise any impact caused by this decision," Locke said.

AFCA will review its position in September 2021, to decide whether to again accept complaints lodged by MCR, subject to specific conditions.

AFCA said any such review will also consider MCR's observance of the period of exclusion.

