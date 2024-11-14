AFCA names and shames in fresh Datacube release

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has completed its latest update of the AFCA Datacube, which makes data on complaints publicly accessible to consumers and financial firms.

This newest update adds data covering firms with four or more complaints from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

In the superannuation sector, the largest funds in terms of membership received the most complaints. AustralianSuper topped the list by far with 1550. This was followed by Australian Retirement Trust with 568 and Cbus with 493.

Super fund trustees were responsible for 6288 of the total complaints. The majority of which (2034 or 56.93%) were around account administration issues.

A further 1047 were around group life insurance, and 455 to do with death benefits distribution.

The fresh data comes as Cbus is facing proceedings in the Federal Court over delays in paying death benefits.

Datacube reveals that while Cbus had 48 death benefit distribution complaints progress, AustralianSuper had the most with 115.

Unsurprisingly, in the financial advice sector, Dixon Advisory received the most complaints with 847. AMP Financial Planning received 30 complaints and Commonwealth Financial Planning received 17.

Managed investments also received a hefty number of complaints at 289, making up more than half of complaints in the investment and advice sector.

Across every industry AFCA monitors, the authority received 98,630 complaints to June 2024 and around $298 million in compensation was paid out to complainants.

Of the near 100,000 complaints received by AFCA during the period, more than half (51,845) were resolved at registration and referral and 44,353 cases were closed at the case management stage.