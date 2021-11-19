AFCA launches new platform to improve dispute resolution

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) today launched a new digital platform to help financial services firms better manage disputes that reach the ombudsman service.

The new AFCA member benchmarking dashboard is an interactive platform for financial firms that provides near real-time complaints data, which is updated daily and gives individual firms a greater understanding of their complaints, including how quickly they are being resolved.

It also enables firms to compare their performance against anonymised but similar financial firms.

AFCA chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke said the dashboard is a significant milestone and will ultimately help financial firms reduce customer complaints.

"Using the new dashboard, AFCA members can investigate the types of complaints they receive, how well they respond to disputes, and how their performance compares to other firms in their industry," Locke said.

"By providing members with greater data and insights, we hope to help financial firms improve customer service and minimise disputes."

Locke said AFCA has an important role to play, not just in handling complaints that are escalated to the ombudsman service, but also in improving industry practice.

"As an external dispute resolution provider, AFCA's primary role is to resolve complaints, however, we also have a responsibility to encourage best practice, so firms receive fewer complaints in the first place," he said.

While the new tool is only available to member firms, AFCA also provides insights into complaints through its free and public AFCA Datacube, which is updated twice a year.