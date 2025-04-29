Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

AFCA highlights 'pattern of delays' in super

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 29 APR 2025   12:35PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has released its bi-annual System Issues Insight Report, to address industry practices and reduce consumer complaints.

In the first half of 2024-25, 235 matters were reported affecting 187,855 consumers with more than $3.13 million remediated.

Within the superannuation sector, four common systemic issues were highlighted in the report, being a need to enhance engagement with AFCA, enhancing systems, improving disclosures and improving timeliness of superannuation rollovers.

AFCA's complaint data and review process raised concerns about whether super funds had adequate resourcing to meet requests for information from the regulator within the required timeframes.

"Financial firms must invest in sufficient resourcing and proper processes to ensure timely responses to AFCA requests, and compliance with its obligations cooperate which can be found under A.9.1 of the AFCA Rules and our Engagement Charter," AFCA said.

"Failing to cooperate during the AFCA complaint process can cause a negative impact on consumers and contribute to a relationship breakdown between the customer and financial firm."

In one case study with an unnamed fund, AFCA said it observed a "pattern of delays" in the fund's responses which affected its Internal Dispute Resolution (IDR) referral period and working through AFCA's case management stages.

"The issue was linked to the financial firm's business model, which relied on external third parties to manage its complaints function. This structure increased delays and contributed to poor customer experiences," AFCA said.

AFCA said the unnamed fund committed to undertaking a review of its complaints reporting processes.

The report also noted IT disruptions which affected member account access was an ongoing issue. In one instance, an unnamed super fund confirmed 112,603 members were unable to access their accounts. In that instance, members who suffered financial losses were compensated a total of $15,605.

"IT system upgrades must include robust contingency plans to prevent largescale account access issues affecting members," AFCA said.

AFCA also warned funds about system errors within insurance policies. In one case, a system error in a super fund's insurance cancellation process led to the erroneous cancellation of Income Protection insurance for members when they left their employment.

This issue affected over 1500 members and resulted in remediation costs of $1,430,426.

Additionally, AFCA reminded super funds that rollovers must be processed within regulatory timeframes, and funds should identify where the timeframes are missed, determine the root cause of these failures, and proactively invest in technology and staffing to meet compliance standards.

Meantime, within investments and advice, only one common systemic issue was observed by AFCA, being firms not complying with customer instructions and cooling-off periods.

AFCA said firms need to streamline refund processes to avoid unnecessary delays, multiple touchpoints and customer complaints.

"AFCA investigated delays impacting a number of consumers in processing refunds for cancelled share recommendation subscription services, particularly those cancelled within the cooling-off period," it said.

In one case study of an unnamed financial firm, AFCA noted that while the issue was self-reported to the relevant regulator, the delays were found to be systemic with the key contributing factor being multiple touchpoints required for processing refunds.

Read more: Australian Financial Complaints AuthoritySystem Issues Insight Report
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UGC's AFCA membership to cease
CSLR costs driven by poor advice: AFCA
AFCA opens consultation on financial elder abuse, family violence
Treasury consults on genetic test ban in life insurance
AFCA chief operating officer departs
Super failures, greenwashing: ASIC's key issues in 2025
FAAA accuses government of crucial CSLR failure
CFS delivers 16.6% returns for growth members
Hostplus' AFCA complaint response times lag
AFCA completes independent review of operations

Editor's Choice

Escala launches alternatives platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Escala Partners will launch a dedicated end-to-end alternatives investment platform.

AFCA highlights 'pattern of delays' in super

ELIZA BAVIN
AFCA's latest Systemic Issues Insights Report found delays, poor communication with regulators and IT disruptions that must be addressed.

Acenda forms innovation function to create new insurance propositions

ANDREW MCKEAN
Acenda, created pending the merger of MLC Life Insurance and Resolution Life Australasia, has formed an innovation function led by a Suncorp veteran.

MFS expands Australian offering with contrarian strategy

ELIZA BAVIN
The MFS Global Contrarian Equity Trust invests in large-cap companies experiencing controversy or in transition.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media