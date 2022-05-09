Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

AFCA adopts case merit assessments

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022   12:45PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority will permanently adopt a merit assessment process, so that complaints where no error or financial loss has occurred can be identified and excluded quickly.

AFCA conducted a three-month pilot program last year during which complaints were subjected to a merit assessment during the initial case management stage. Where they were found to be without merit, meaning there was no error and or financial loss, they were excluded under AFCA's rules.

AFCA found that it took half the time to resolve these cases and the fees charged were as much as 75% lower than comparable cases.

AFCA will now adopt the process permanently, to be applied to the kinds of cases tested during the pilot program. These cases will be those where there is sufficient information about the complaint and it clearly shows no error or loss. More complex complaints will still be investigated in full, AFCA said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"Our pilot was in direct response to feedback from members that the cost of paying for some determinations - the final, formal decision-making stage of our process - can outweigh the value of the initial service or product that was provided," AFCA chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner said.

"Firms told us this meant they sometimes made a commercial decision to concede the complaint on the basis of cost, regardless of the merits of the case."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The issue was made worse by the conduct of a small number of third-party paid representatives using questionable tactics, with complainants refusing to consider a reasonable resolution in the earlier stages of the process, he added.

Untersteiner said the decision is part of AFCA's work to ensure poor conduct by paid advocates is addressed and that organisations are not deterred from defending complaints due to cost.

Read more: AFCAAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityJustin Untersteiner
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA consults on funding
Advisers cautious of election promises
CSLR will not fully protect investors
ASFA names new chair
Inquiry criticises gaps in CSLR
E&P pulls the plug on DASS
AFCA must improve transparency: Hume
Hume throws shade at trustee rainy day funds
AFCA launches new platform to improve dispute resolution
Major legislations hit parliament

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper boosts private equity investments by $13bn

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper will invest $13 billion into private equity globally over the next two years and grow its US-based team to deliver strong long-term returns for members.

Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal Group has flagged it will turn its attention to cost management as it reports an 8% lift in profits.

Schroders private wealth sales lead in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of private wealth sales at Schroders Australia has departed, taking up a new role with an ASX-listed alternatives manager.

BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
BetaShares has announced the upcoming launch of its Australian-first Future of Food ETF (IEAT).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.