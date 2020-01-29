Advisers still unclear on referral rules

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics which came into effect from the start of the year has left many unclear on what kind of referrals are allowed.

Amid news at the start of the year that Mark Bouris' Yellow Brick Road would exit wealth to focus on mortgages, a referral agreement that was part of the sale sparked debate.

As part of the agreement, Sequoia Group will act as the preferred referral partner for YBR's mortgage broking network.

The cross-referral agreement means mortgage customers who need wealth advice will be referred to Sequoia and advice customers who need mortgage broking services will be referred to YBR.

Standard 3 in the Code of Ethics, "you must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty", appears to be the source of some confusion on the issue.

However, a spokesperson for FASEA reiterated that the code does not apply to businesses like YBR or the structures they put in place - only to individual financial advisers.

In FASEA's preliminary response to submissions from stakeholders on the Code of Ethics it first attempted to clear up the referral issue.

"Many industry stakeholders sought clarity on when referral fees are banned, specifically in relation to adviser and/or licensee existing third party referral arrangements," FASEA said.

"FASEA confirms that referrals to specialists or other professionals are acceptable. However, financial advisers cannot receive referral fees directly from a third party for advice and services provided to their client, even if these are non-financial products."

In the same response, FASEA provided an example where an adviser had a referral arrangement with a mortgage broker.

The question states: "In return the mortgage broker gives me a $500 payment from the commission he receives for the loan/mortgage. Given this is not a financial product that is affected by the Code can I still receive this fee?"

And the response from FASEA said simply: "Referral fees received from a third party directly to the adviser will breach the Code of Ethics."

However, in another example question about licensee referral agreements FASEA was clear in saying: "Licensee arrangements fall outside the code and will not be required to change as they are not subject to the code provisions."

Financial Planning Association of Australia head of policy and standards Ben Marshan told Financial Standard: "I guess the problem is FASEA are not overly clear in how they communicate, and while their position on referral arrangements and referral fees is clearer than other standards and issues which have been raised with the code, they have still managed to create uncertainty and confusion with how they have communicated in the guidance document."

For Marshan, the issue in part comes back to the need for a code monitoring body to tell advisers exactly how the FASEA standards will be interpreted.

"So - until FASEA are clearer - or until we have a code monitoring body - there actually isn't an answer, and only more pain, confusion and uncertainty," Marshan said.

Association of Financial Advisers general manager, policy and professionalism Phil Anderson said many advisers have raised concerns regarding the impact of the code on the viability of their businesses - particularly in relation to referral agreements.

Anderson explained the payment of referral fees to other professionals like accountants and mortgage brokers is the main way many advisers gain new clients and without the certainty of those flows of business they could be facing an uphill battle.

"We are getting feedback from members and the issue of referrals in particular is one that I think is has triggered a great deal of concern," Anderson said.

"In particular, it's an issue because changing referral agreements mean they need to make significant changes to their current business models. And have they been given the time or support to do that?"