NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN 2020   12:34PM

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics which came into effect from the start of the year has left many unclear on what kind of referrals are allowed.

Amid news at the start of the year that Mark Bouris' Yellow Brick Road would exit wealth to focus on mortgages, a referral agreement that was part of the sale sparked debate.

As part of the agreement, Sequoia Group will act as the preferred referral partner for YBR's mortgage broking network.

The cross-referral agreement means mortgage customers who need wealth advice will be referred to Sequoia and advice customers who need mortgage broking services will be referred to YBR.

Standard 3 in the Code of Ethics, "you must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty", appears to be the source of some confusion on the issue.

However, a spokesperson for FASEA reiterated that the code does not apply to businesses like YBR or the structures they put in place - only to individual financial advisers.

In FASEA's preliminary response to submissions from stakeholders on the Code of Ethics it first attempted to clear up the referral issue.

"Many industry stakeholders sought clarity on when referral fees are banned, specifically in relation to adviser and/or licensee existing third party referral arrangements," FASEA said.

"FASEA confirms that referrals to specialists or other professionals are acceptable. However, financial advisers cannot receive referral fees directly from a third party for advice and services provided to their client, even if these are non-financial products."

In the same response, FASEA provided an example where an adviser had a referral arrangement with a mortgage broker.

The question states: "In return the mortgage broker gives me a $500 payment from the commission he receives for the loan/mortgage. Given this is not a financial product that is affected by the Code can I still receive this fee?"

And the response from FASEA said simply: "Referral fees received from a third party directly to the adviser will breach the Code of Ethics."

However, in another example question about licensee referral agreements FASEA was clear in saying: "Licensee arrangements fall outside the code and will not be required to change as they are not subject to the code provisions."

Financial Planning Association of Australia head of policy and standards Ben Marshan told Financial Standard: "I guess the problem is FASEA are not overly clear in how they communicate, and while their position on referral arrangements and referral fees is clearer than other standards and issues which have been raised with the code, they have still managed to create uncertainty and confusion with how they have communicated in the guidance document."

For Marshan, the issue in part comes back to the need for a code monitoring body to tell advisers exactly how the FASEA standards will be interpreted.

"So - until FASEA are clearer - or until we have a code monitoring body - there actually isn't an answer, and only more pain, confusion and uncertainty," Marshan said.

Association of Financial Advisers general manager, policy and professionalism Phil Anderson said many advisers have raised concerns regarding the impact of the code on the viability of their businesses - particularly in relation to referral agreements.

Anderson explained the payment of referral fees to other professionals like accountants and mortgage brokers is the main way many advisers gain new clients and without the certainty of those flows of business they could be facing an uphill battle.

"We are getting feedback from members and the issue of referrals in particular is one that I think is has triggered a great deal of concern," Anderson said.

"In particular, it's an issue because changing referral agreements mean they need to make significant changes to their current business models. And have they been given the time or support to do that?"

Read more: FASEAYBRBen MarshanPhil AndersonMark BourisYellow Brick Road
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Latest FASEA exam results in
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
YBR exits wealth, sells for $2.5 million
FASEA responds to concerns
ASIC alters adviser levy
FASEA adds adviser representative to board
FASEA under pressure on managed accounts
New tool launches to help FASEA code compliance
Update on FASEA code guidance on the way
AFCA reveals approach to Code of Ethics compliance
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OZS93qkJ